Harvest-2025: Ukraine approaches one million tons of new harvest grain

Kyiv • UNN

 • 156 views

As of July 4, 2025, Ukraine has harvested 331.9 thousand hectares of early grain and leguminous crops, yielding 865.7 thousand tons. The harvest is ongoing in nine regions, with Odesa region being the leader.

Harvest-2025: Ukraine approaches one million tons of new harvest grain

The harvest in Ukraine has already begun in 9 regions - farmers are approaching the collection of the first million tons of new crop grain, the Ministry of Agrarian Policy reported on Friday, writes UNN.

The harvest is gaining momentum. Ukrainian farmers have already threshed almost a million tons of new crop grain

- Vitaliy Koval, Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food, wrote on Telegram.

Details

"As of July 4, 2025, 331.9 thousand hectares have already been threshed in Ukraine, and 865.7 thousand tons of early grain and leguminous crops have been harvested," the report says.

In particular:

  • wheat – 107.4 thousand hectares threshed, 277.8 thousand tons harvested;
    • barley – 176.6 thousand hectares threshed, 501.2 thousand tons harvested;
      • peas – 47.2 thousand hectares threshed, 83.8 thousand tons harvested.

        Odesa region is the leader in grain and leguminous crops harvesting.

        In total, nine regions are already harvesting. In particular:

        • Odesa – 175.8 thousand hectares threshed, 516.2 thousand tons harvested;
          • Mykolaiv – 119.7 thousand hectares threshed, 276.7 thousand tons harvested;
            • Dnipropetrovsk – 17.7 thousand hectares threshed, 37.2 thousand tons harvested.

              Agricultural producers in Mykolaiv, Odesa, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions have already collected 71.6 thousand tons of rapeseed, which was threshed on an area of 46 thousand hectares.

              Addition

              The Ministry of Agrarian Policy stated that Ukraine's grain harvest in 2025 could decrease by 10% to approximately 51 million tons compared to 56.7 million tons in 2024, according to the most pessimistic scenario.

              Julia Shramko

              EconomyAgronomy news
              Vitaliy Koval
              Mykolaiv Oblast
              Odesa Oblast
              Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
              Zaporizhzhia Oblast
              Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine
              Kherson Oblast
              Ukraine
