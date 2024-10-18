Harvest-2024: over 60 million tons of grains and oilseeds harvested, with Odesa and Khmelnytsky regions among the leaders
Ukraine harvested 42.8 million tons of grain and 18 million tons of oilseeds. Odesa and Poltava regions are the leaders in terms of gross harvest, while Khmelnytsky region is the top producer.
In total, Ukraine harvested 42.8 million tons of grain and 18 million tons of oilseeds. Agrarians in 14 regions are also harvesting sugar beets: there are currently almost 6.5 million tons. UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine.
As of October 18, 67.3 million tons of new crops have already been harvested in Ukraine, with 17.7 million hectares of land harvested.
In terms of gross grain harvest, agricultural producers in Odesa region are leading with 4.3 million tons, and in Poltava region with 3.8 million tons. Khmelnytsky region is the leader in terms of grain yields, with 67.7 c/ha.
It is noted that farmers in 14 regions are harvesting sugar beets.
wheat - 4.9 million hectares (or 100%) were threshed, and 22.3 million tons were harvested;
barley - 1.4 million hectares (or 100%) were threshed, with a harvest of 5.5 million tons;
peas - 212.2 thou hectares (or 100%) were threshed, and 465.3 thou tons were harvested;
corn - 2.4 million hectares (or 59%) were threshed, with a harvest of 13.2 million tons;
Millet - 84.4 thou hectares (or 91%) were threshed, with 158.9 thou tons harvested;
buckwheat - 86.3 thou hectares (or 97%) were threshed, and 124.8 thou tons were harvested;
sunflower - 4.5 million hectares (or 91%) were threshed, and 9.3 million tons of seeds were harvested;
soybeans - 2.3 million hectares (or 88%) were threshed, and 5.2 million tons of seeds were harvested;
Rapeseed - 1.3 million hectares (or 100%) were threshed, and 3.5 million tons of seeds were harvested.
