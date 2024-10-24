Harris calls Trump a “fascist” who wants “unchecked power”
Kyiv • UNN
US Vice President Kamala Harris accused Donald Trump of seeking “unchecked power” and a personally loyal military. She warned that there would be no deterrents to Trump's possible second term.
US presidential candidate and current Vice President Kamala Harris has called Donald Trump a “fascist” who seeks “uncontrolled power” and a personally devoted military. This was reported by The Guardian, according to UNN.
Details
On Wednesday, October 23, Harris gave an unscheduled speech at her residence in Washington, D.C., following reports that Trump's former chief of staff, John Kelly, recalled Trump lamenting that he did not have generals who swore allegiance to him in the same way that military leaders served Hitler in Nazi Germany.
Donald Trump is becoming increasingly unbalanced and unstable. During his second term, people like John Kelly will not be around to act as a safeguard against his tendencies and actions. Those who once tried to stop his worst impulses will no longer be around to restrain him,
Biden says Trump should be “politically” blocked23.10.24, 05:28 • 37340 views
According to Harris, the remarks conveyed to Kelly indicate that Trump “does not want to have an army that is loyal to the US Constitution.
He wants a military that will be loyal to him personally, that will follow his orders even when he tells them to break the law or refuse to take an oath of allegiance to the US Constitution,
Raising this issue as a choice for American voters who will go to the polls in the November 5 presidential election, she added: “We know what Donald Trump wants. He wants unchecked power. The question in 13 days will be what the American people want.
Absolutely ready: in an interview with the media, Kamala Harris answered the question of whether US citizens are ready to elect a woman president23.10.24, 11:06 • 16194 views