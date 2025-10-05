"Hard night": 13 drones shot down in Cherkasy region, part of the region without electricity

On the night of Sunday, October 5, the Russian army attacked Cherkasy region. As a result of the shelling, part of the region was left without electricity. This was reported by the head of the Cherkasy Regional Military Administration (RMA) Ihor Taburets in his Telegram, reports UNN.

A difficult night. Seven hours on alert – due to a massive combined shelling of our country by the Russian Federation - the official's post reads.

According to the head of the RMA, air defense forces and assets were operating in Cherkasy region.

13 Russian UAVs were neutralized. There are no injured. This is the most important thing. At the same time, in Cherkasy district, power lines were damaged as a result of a drone falling - Ihor Taburets reported.

He reported that some subscribers are without electricity.

"Emergency crews of "Oblenergo" are already working. The inspection of the territory is ongoing," Taburets added.

Recall

On the night of October 5, Russia attacked Lviv with drones and missiles, as a result of which part of the city was de-energized.

Also, as a result of the night attack by the Russian Federation on Zaporizhzhia on October 5, more than 73 thousand subscribers were left without electricity. Energy workers plan to restore power by the end of the day.