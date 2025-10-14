Hamas released Ukrainian Maksym Kharkin after 738 days in captivity

On October 13, together with 19 Israeli hostages, the Hamas group released Ukrainian Maksym Kharkin, who was captured on October 7, 2023. This is reported by UNN with reference to the message of the Ministry of Health of Israel.

Details

It is noted that Kharkin arrived at the Sheba Medical Center in Tel HaShomer after 738 days in captivity.

Their return home is a complex and emotional process that evokes strong feelings of hope, pain, and loss among the families of the returned prisoners, families who have lost loved ones, and the general public. - the message says.

For reference

Maksym Kharkin was born in Donetsk, lived in Israel for a long time, and later received a Russian passport. The man was captured by Hamas on the first day of the large-scale attack by militants on the NOVA music festival on October 7, 2023. Maksym attended the festival with a friend and his wife, both of whom were later found dead.

The former hostage has a younger brother Petro, a common-law wife Anna, and a five-year-old daughter Monika, who live in Russia.

Recall

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine welcomed the release of the last group of Israeli hostages, who had been held by the Hamas group for more than two years, and hopes for their speedy recovery after the inhumane suffering they endured.

All 20 released Hamas hostages handed over to Israel