Hamas intends to release three Israeli hostages - Reuters

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 52632 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 100458 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 104011 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 120526 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 101474 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 127474 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103221 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113262 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116882 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 160887 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 104883 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 101045 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 78385 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

09:03 AM • 109389 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 103714 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 120526 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 127474 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 160887 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 151113 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 183267 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 103714 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

09:03 AM • 109389 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 137690 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 139456 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

February 26, 08:37 AM • 167311 views
Hamas intends to release three Israeli hostages - Reuters

Hamas intends to release three Israeli hostages - Reuters

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33215 views

Hamas will release three Israeli hostages taken on October 7, 2023. In exchange, Israel will release 183 Palestinian prisoners, including 18 life prisoners.

The Palestinian group Hamas will release three Israeli hostages. In exchange, Israel will release 183 Palestinian prisoners, including those serving life sentences. This was reported by the international news agency Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that on Saturday, February 08, the Palestinian paramilitary group Hamas intends to hand over three Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian detainees and prisoners as part of the last phase of the ceasefire agreement aimed at paving the way for an end to the 15-month war in the Gaza Strip.

 Ohad Ben Ami and Eli Sharabi, taken hostage in Kibbutz Be'eri during a cross-border Hamas attack on October 7, 2023, and Or Levy, kidnapped that day from the Nova music festival, will be transferred on Saturday  

- the post says.

“In exchange, Israel will release 183 Palestinian prisoners and detainees, including 18 serving life sentences, 54 serving long prison terms and 111 detained in Gaza during the war,” the news agency reported, citing the Hamas press service. 

According to Reuters , the exchange is the latest in a series of exchanges that have resulted in the return of 13 Israeli hostages to date, as well as five Thai workers kidnapped in a Hamas attack and 583 Palestinian prisoners and detainees.

Recall

On Friday, February 7, Hamas accused Israel of violating the ceasefire agreement and postponed the transfer of a list of names of three Israeli hostages who were to be released in exchange for Palestinian prisoners as part of the latest phase of the truce.

Israel returns three more hostages after 484 days in Hamas captivity01.02.25, 10:57 • 28027 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

News of the World
israelIsrael
reutersReuters
sektor-hazaGaza Strip

