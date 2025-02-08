Hamas intends to release three Israeli hostages - Reuters

The Palestinian group Hamas will release three Israeli hostages. In exchange, Israel will release 183 Palestinian prisoners, including those serving life sentences. This was reported by the international news agency Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that on Saturday, February 08, the Palestinian paramilitary group Hamas intends to hand over three Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian detainees and prisoners as part of the last phase of the ceasefire agreement aimed at paving the way for an end to the 15-month war in the Gaza Strip.

Ohad Ben Ami and Eli Sharabi, taken hostage in Kibbutz Be'eri during a cross-border Hamas attack on October 7, 2023, and Or Levy, kidnapped that day from the Nova music festival, will be transferred on Saturday - the post says.

“In exchange, Israel will release 183 Palestinian prisoners and detainees, including 18 serving life sentences, 54 serving long prison terms and 111 detained in Gaza during the war,” the news agency reported, citing the Hamas press service.

According to Reuters , the exchange is the latest in a series of exchanges that have resulted in the return of 13 Israeli hostages to date, as well as five Thai workers kidnapped in a Hamas attack and 583 Palestinian prisoners and detainees.

Recall

On Friday, February 7, Hamas accused Israel of violating the ceasefire agreement and postponed the transfer of a list of names of three Israeli hostages who were to be released in exchange for Palestinian prisoners as part of the latest phase of the truce.

