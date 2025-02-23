ukenru
Hamas condemns Israel's decision to postpone release of Palestinian prisoners

Hamas condemns Israel's decision to postpone release of Palestinian prisoners

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18959 views

Israel has postponed the release of 620 Palestinian prisoners due to “humiliating” hostage transfer ceremonies by Hamas. Hamas denies the allegations and calls Israel's actions a violation of the ceasefire agreement.

Hamas has sharply condemned Israel's decision to postpone the release of Palestinian prisoners and detainees, saying that Israel's claims of “humiliating” hostage transfer ceremonies are “humiliating” and untrue. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details 

On Sunday, Hamas condemned Israel's decision to postpone the release of Palestinian prisoners and detainees, saying that its claims that the hostage transfer ceremonies are “humiliating” are false and serve as a pretext for Israel to evade its obligations under the Gaza ceasefire agreement.

The decision of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reflects a deliberate attempt to disrupt the agreement, is a clear violation of its terms and indicates the unreliability of the occupation authorities in fulfilling their obligations

- said Ezzat El-Rashq, a member of Hamas' political bureau, in a statement.

Earlier, Israel announced that it was postponing the release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners, whom it had planned to release the day before, until Hamas fulfills its conditions. This decision underscores the fragility of the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip. In its statement, Netanyahu's office noted that Israel is waiting for the release of 620 Palestinian prisoners and detainees “until the release of the next hostages is secured, and without humiliating ceremonies.

At the same time, the Hamas party El-Rashq said that the ceremonies do not contain any insults to the hostages, “but rather reflect the humane and dignified treatment of them,” adding that the “real insult” is what Palestinian prisoners suffer in the process of release.

A representative of a Palestinian militant group cited the tying of hands of Palestinian prisoners and detainees, blindfolding, and threats not to hold any celebrations on the occasion of their release as examples of humiliation by the Israeli authorities.

Recall

Earlier it was reported that Israel had decided to postpone the release of more than 600 Palestinian prisoners scheduled for February 22. In particular, the reason was a propaganda video released by Hamas during the last prisoner exchange.

Israel postpones release of more than 600 Palestinians due to scandalous Hamas video23.02.25, 12:49 • 22924 views

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

News of the World
israelIsrael
biniamin-netaniakhuBinyamin Netanyahu
sektor-hazaGaza Strip

