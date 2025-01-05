Hamas agrees to list of 34 people to be released under peace deal

The Hamas terrorist organization has agreed to a list of 34 people to be released by Israel as part of a potential agreement to end hostilities. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

According to the source, Hamas maintains its position on the terms of the agreement. The organization insists that any agreement must include the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza and the establishment of a lasting ceasefire.

The talks are taking place amid rising international tensions, and the agreement could be a key step toward reducing conflict in the region.

