Hamas adds up to 15,000 fighters to its ranks during the conflict in Gaza

Since the beginning of the armed conflict in the Gaza Strip, Hamas has increased its ranks by 10,000-15,000 new members. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

According to U.S. intelligence, approximately the same number of the organization's fighters have been killed in action. Although the recruits are largely young and inexperienced, they are engaged in simple tasks.

Last Sunday, the parties declared a ceasefire after prolonged hostilities that lasted more than a year. However, the situation remains tense, as experts warn of the risks of escalation in the region.

Israel estimates Hamas' total losses in the Gaza Strip at about 20,000 fighters, which demonstrates the scale of the conflict's impact. U.S. officials refrain from making public statements about exact losses, but acknowledge that the organization has been significantly weakened.

