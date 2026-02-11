$43.030.02
Halley's Comet was discovered earlier than previously thought - study

Kyiv • UNN

 • 18 views

Scientists have found that the long-period nature of Halley's Comet was recorded centuries earlier than previously believed. The monk Ailmer saw it in 1066, and Edmond Halley only demonstrated it was the same object several centuries later.

Photo: pixabay

Scientists have discovered that the long-period nature of Halley's Comet was recorded a century earlier than previously thought. This is reported by UNN with reference to SciTechDaily.

Details

According to the study, in the Middle Ages, the monk Eilmer of Malmesbury, an English town, saw this comet. Probably, in 1066, already being an elderly man, he realized that he was observing the comet that he had seen in 989.

A few centuries later, the English astronomer Edmond Halley demonstrated that this comet was the same object observed on a "schedule." This comet was recorded in 1531, 1607, and 1682.

Subsequently, it was named 1P/Halley. It is also reported that during the short reign of King Harold Godwinson, from January 6 to October 14, 1066.

According to a new study, the comet was observed five times in the centuries preceding this date. These appearances were also associated with the death of kings, wars, or famine in the British Isles.

Recall

The International Asteroid Warning Network (IAWN) is tracking the interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS, which will approach Earth within 270 million kilometers. This observation is part of a campaign to improve the measurement of comet and asteroid paths.

Yevhen Ustimenko

