Half of the battles occurred in two directions: General Staff updated the map

Kyiv • UNN

 • 312 views

The General Staff reported 176 combat engagements over the past day, half of which occurred in the Pokrovsk and Lyman directions. The enemy launched 2 missile and 74 air strikes, using 3832 kamikaze drones and conducting 5387 artillery shellings.

Half of the battles occurred in two directions: General Staff updated the map

176 battles took place on the front line yesterday, almost half of them in the Pokrovsk and Lyman directions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its morning summary on July 22, showing a map of the hostilities, writes UNN.

In total, 176 combat engagements were recorded over the past day.

- reported the General Staff.

According to updated information, yesterday the enemy launched two missile strikes with 25 missiles and 74 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, dropped 122 guided aerial bombs, and used 3832 kamikaze drones. The enemy also carried out 5387 artillery shellings, including 56 from multiple rocket launcher systems.

"Over the past day, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit five areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment and two means of missile forces and artillery of the Russian invaders," the report says.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 22 attacks by the invaders yesterday. The enemy also launched eight air strikes, using twelve guided aerial bombs, and carried out 318 shellings, five of which were from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy tried in vain six times to advance in the areas of the settlements of Vovchansk, Kamyanka, Stroivka, Zapadne and Kutkivka.

In the Kupyansk direction, seven attacks by the occupiers took place yesterday. The Defense Forces repelled the enemy's assault actions in the areas of Holubivka, Kupyansk, Pishchane, Zahryzove, Zelene Hay and towards Bohuslavka.

In the Lyman direction, 23 combat engagements took place. The enemy tried to advance near the settlements of Novyi Myr, Karpivka, Kolodiazi, Yampilivka, Torske and in the direction of the settlements of Serebryanka, Serednie, Shandryholove, Hryhorivka.

In the Siversk direction, our troops repelled three enemy attacks in the areas of Serebryanka, Verkhnokamyanske and Pereizne.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy carried out six attacks in the area of Bila Hora and towards Predtechyne.

Yesterday, in the Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked Ukrainian defense units 11 times in the areas of Dyliivka, Romanivka, Toretsk, Oleksandro-Kalynove, Novospaske and towards Katerynivka and Pleshchiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, over the past day, our defenders stopped 57 assault actions of the aggressor near the settlements of Popiv Yar, Volodymyrivka, Novotoretske, Mykolaivka, Udachne, Novoekonomichne, Lysivka, Zvirove towards Novoukrainka, Pokrovsk, Dachne, Myrnohrad, Mayak.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 18 attacks by the invaders in the areas of the settlements of Zirka, Pidddubne, Myrny, Shevchenko, Dachne and towards the settlements of Novokhatske, Temerivka, Oleksandrogard, Voskresenka.

Yesterday, in the Huliaipole direction, no combat engagements took place.

In the Orikhiv direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled three attacks in the Kamyanske area.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, enemy units tried to advance four times - without success.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
Tesla
