Another 1090 occupiers and a tank: General Staff updated data on enemy losses

$41.750.12
48.610.15
ukenru
The process of selecting NABU employees should be properly evaluated – lawyer
Exclusive
05:30 AM • 1438 views
The process of selecting NABU employees should be properly evaluated – lawyer
July 21, 05:47 PM • 20860 views
Ukraine-Russia meeting in Turkey planned for Wednesday - Zelenskyy
July 21, 05:25 PM • 52995 views
National Security and Defense Council introduced a real moratorium on business inspections - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
July 21, 03:11 PM • 96485 views
"The sky does not forgive mistakes." Why Ukraine risks losing the combat potential of Mi-8 helicopters?
Exclusive
July 21, 02:45 PM • 57919 views
How many fruits and berries can be consumed daily and are there any contraindications - explains a nutritionist
Exclusive
July 21, 02:09 PM • 88025 views
The Rada proposes to grant benefits to aircraft manufacturing enterprises within Defence City to preserve potential
July 21, 12:26 PM • 44739 views
He was supervised by Yanukovych's deputy head of security: an FSB "mole" was found in NABU's most elite closed unit
Exclusive
July 21, 10:21 AM • 50583 views
Bahanets: NABU most often leaks information regarding investigative actions
Exclusive
July 21, 10:00 AM • 57400 views
Almost one hundred citizens became victims of human trafficking in the first six months of 2025 - Ministry of Social Policy
July 21, 09:37 AM • 52999 views
Zelenskyy appointed new ambassadors to 16 countries and international organizations: decrees
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
1.6m/s
68%
744mm
Popular news
Russian strike on Sumy: injured, damaged buildingsJuly 21, 08:29 PM • 10263 views
Netherlands to make significant contribution to Patriot supplies for Ukraine - Defense Minister12:40 AM • 10587 views
Two Kyiv residents set fire to homes of military families on order of Russian special services: details from the National Police01:01 AM • 9834 views
Ukrainian military showed spectacular destruction of occupiers and enemy equipment in Kharkiv region01:23 AM • 3702 views
Iran declares readiness for nuclear talks with the US, but there's a condition02:11 AM • 6578 views
Publications
Loud statements instead of actions: ARMA head Duma ignores internal checks amid criminal caseJuly 21, 03:24 PM • 72280 views
"The sky does not forgive mistakes." Why Ukraine risks losing the combat potential of Mi-8 helicopters?
Exclusive
July 21, 03:11 PM • 96486 views
The Rada proposes to grant benefits to aircraft manufacturing enterprises within Defence City to preserve potential
Exclusive
July 21, 02:09 PM • 88028 views
Aircraft manufacturing without support: how a strategic industry loses development opportunities
Exclusive
July 18, 03:17 PM • 396371 views
People's Deputy Hurin got into a scandal: why his statement outraged the militaryJuly 18, 02:37 PM • 316943 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Mark Rutte
Rustem Umerov
Oleh Kiper
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
France
Odesa
Sumy
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Investigation against Kneecap regarding Glastonbury performance closedJuly 19, 07:54 AM • 115201 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekendJuly 18, 06:06 PM • 209970 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiereJuly 18, 12:24 PM • 226414 views
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 223453 views
Queen Camilla celebrates 78th birthday: William and Kate congratulate Prince of Wales's stepmotherJuly 17, 01:55 PM • 223380 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Shahed-136
Leopard 2
S-300 missile system
Airbus A320 series

Another 1090 occupiers and a tank: General Staff updated data on enemy losses

Kyiv • UNN

 • 584 views

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Russian occupation losses since the start of the full-scale invasion have reached approximately 1,044,250 people. Also, 11,038 tanks and thousands of units of other military equipment have been destroyed.

Another 1090 occupiers and a tank: General Staff updated data on enemy losses

The losses of the Russian occupiers since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine have already reached about 1,044,250 people, 11,038 tanks, and thousands of units of other military equipment, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported, writes UNN.

Details

According to the General Staff, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 22.07.25 were approximately:

  • personnel - about 1,044,250 (+1090) people;
    • tanks - 11,038 (+1);
      • armored combat vehicles - 23,035 (+7);
        • artillery systems - 30,680 (+43);
          • MLRS - 1445 (+1);
            • air defense systems - 1199 (+0);
              • aircraft - 421 (+0);
                • helicopters - 340 (+0);
                  • UAVs of operational-tactical level - 47,437 (+256);
                    • cruise missiles - 3533 (+18);
                      • ships/boats - 28 (+0);
                        • submarines - 1 (+0);
                          • automotive equipment and fuel tanks - 55,953 (+94);
                            • special equipment - 3935 (+1).

                              Frontline on July 21: the enemy suffers devastating losses in the Pokrovsk direction - General Staff22.07.25, 00:33 • 2376 views

                              Julia Shramko

                              Julia Shramko

                              War
                              General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
                              Ukraine
                              Tesla
                              $
                              0
                              0
                              1
                              2
                              3
                              4
                              5
                              6
                              7
                              8
                              9
                              0
                              0
                              1
                              2
                              3
                              4
                              5
                              6
                              7
                              8
                              9
                              0
                              0
                              1
                              2
                              3
                              4
                              5
                              6
                              7
                              8
                              9
                              .
                              0
                              0
                              1
                              2
                              3
                              4
                              5
                              6
                              7
                              8
                              9
                              0
                              0
                              1
                              2
                              3
                              4
                              5
                              6
                              7
                              8
                              9
                              S&P 500
                              $
                              0
                              0
                              1
                              2
                              3
                              4
                              5
                              6
                              7
                              8
                              9
                              ,
                              0
                              0
                              1
                              2
                              3
                              4
                              5
                              6
                              7
                              8
                              9
                              0
                              0
                              1
                              2
                              3
                              4
                              5
                              6
                              7
                              8
                              9
                              0
                              0
                              1
                              2
                              3
                              4
                              5
                              6
                              7
                              8
                              9
                              Brent Oil
                              $
                              0
                              0
                              1
                              2
                              3
                              4
                              5
                              6
                              7
                              8
                              9
                              0
                              0
                              1
                              2
                              3
                              4
                              5
                              6
                              7
                              8
                              9
                              .
                              0
                              0
                              1
                              2
                              3
                              4
                              5
                              6
                              7
                              8
                              9
                              0
                              0
                              1
                              2
                              3
                              4
                              5
                              6
                              7
                              8
                              9
                              Gold
                              $
                              0
                              0
                              1
                              2
                              3
                              4
                              5
                              6
                              7
                              8
                              9
                              ,
                              0
                              0
                              1
                              2
                              3
                              4
                              5
                              6
                              7
                              8
                              9
                              0
                              0
                              1
                              2
                              3
                              4
                              5
                              6
                              7
                              8
                              9
                              0
                              0
                              1
                              2
                              3
                              4
                              5
                              6
                              7
                              8
                              9
                              Gas TTF
                              $
                              0
                              0
                              1
                              2
                              3
                              4
                              5
                              6
                              7
                              8
                              9
                              0
                              0
                              1
                              2
                              3
                              4
                              5
                              6
                              7
                              8
                              9
                              .
                              0
                              0
                              1
                              2
                              3
                              4
                              5
                              6
                              7
                              8
                              9
                              0
                              0
                              1
                              2
                              3
                              4
                              5
                              6
                              7
                              8
                              9