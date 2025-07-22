Another 1090 occupiers and a tank: General Staff updated data on enemy losses

The losses of the Russian occupiers since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine have already reached about 1,044,250 people, 11,038 tanks, and thousands of units of other military equipment, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported, writes UNN.

Details

According to the General Staff, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 22.07.25 were approximately:

personnel - about 1,044,250 (+1090) people;

tanks - 11,038 (+1);

armored combat vehicles - 23,035 (+7);

artillery systems - 30,680 (+43);

MLRS - 1445 (+1);

air defense systems - 1199 (+0);

aircraft - 421 (+0);

helicopters - 340 (+0);

UAVs of operational-tactical level - 47,437 (+256);

cruise missiles - 3533 (+18);

ships/boats - 28 (+0);

submarines - 1 (+0);

automotive equipment and fuel tanks - 55,953 (+94);

special equipment - 3935 (+1).

Frontline on July 21: the enemy suffers devastating losses in the Pokrovsk direction - General Staff