Half of the battles are in two directions: map from the General Staff 18 July 2025

Half of the 180 battles on the front line took place in the Pokrovsk and Lyman directions last day, in the Novopavlivka direction enemy attempts to break through defensive lines were stopped including in the Shevchenko area, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its morning summary on July 18, showing a map of hostilities, writes UNN.

In total, 180 combat engagements took place over the past day. - reported the General Staff.

The enemy launched one missile and 72 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, using two missiles and dropping 137 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they carried out 5892 shellings, 95 of which were from multiple rocket launcher systems, and involved 3442 kamikaze drones for attacks.

"Over the past day, aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces hit two areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, a UAV control point, an air defense system, an artillery system, and another important target of the Russian invaders," the report says.

Situation by directions

In the Pivnichno-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, 21 combat engagements took place last day. In addition, the enemy launched 18 air strikes, dropping 29 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 356 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including six from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Pivdenno-Slobozhansky direction, the Defense Forces repelled 10 enemy attacks near the settlements of Vovchansk, Zelene, and Starytsia.

In the Kupiansk direction, there were four attacks by the occupiers. The Defense Forces repelled enemy assault actions in the areas of the settlements of Kupiansk, Zelene Hai, Nova Kruhliakivka, and in the direction of Pishchane.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 30 times, trying to advance near the settlements of Novoiehorivka, Hrekivka, Karpivka, Zelena Dolyna, Kolodiazi, Serebryanka, and towards Novyi Myr, Korovyi Yar, Serednie, Torske, and Shandryholove.

In the Siversk direction, our defenders repelled six assaults by the occupation forces near Hryhorivka and Vyimka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, 13 combat engagements were recorded in the areas of the settlements of Chasiv Yar, Stupochky, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Bila Hora, and Predtechyne.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out nine attacks near Shcherbynivka, Oleksandro-Kalynove, Petrivka, Rusynyi Yar, and in the direction of Pleshchiivka and Katerynivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 61 aggressor assaults in the areas of the settlements of Poltavka, Popiv Yar, Rodynske, Novotoretske, Myroliubivka, Novoekonomichne, Lysivka, Novoukrainka, Zvirove, Udachne, Muravka, Oleksiivka, Dachne, and in the direction of Pokrovsk, Myrnohrad, Volodymyrivka, and Novopavlivka.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the Defense Forces stopped 17 enemy attempts to break through defensive lines in the areas of the settlements of Piddubne, Zirka, Temerivka, Myrny, Voskresenka, Vilne Pole, Shevchenko, Zelene Pole.

In the Orikhiv direction, over the past day, the Defense Forces successfully stopped one enemy assault near the settlement of Mala Tokmachka.

In the Huliaipole and Prydniprovsky directions, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions over the past day.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

Occupiers lost 1180 servicemen, 47 artillery systems, and 3 tanks in a day - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine