Half of 136 battles on the front are in two directions: map from the General Staff

$41.490.00
48.710.00
ukenru
05:05 AM • 5924 views
Trump allowed Ukraine to launch long-range strikes on Russian territory - Kellogg
Exclusive
September 28, 08:59 AM • 33737 views
New opportunities and caution in plans: astro-forecast for all zodiac signs from September 29 to October 5Photo
Exclusive
September 28, 08:33 AM • 57960 views
Theft of children's tights: thieves broke through a tunnel and cut a wall
September 28, 07:36 AM • 39481 views
Massive Russian attack on Ukraine lasted over 12 hours: we will retaliate - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
September 28, 06:00 AM • 39478 views
Vitamin D: why the body needs it and when doctors prescribe it
September 27, 04:24 PM • 62941 views
Russia not admitted to ICAO Council, six votes short
September 27, 03:30 PM • 71206 views
If Russia wants a blackout in Kyiv, it will get a blackout in Moscow - Zelenskyy
September 26, 02:33 PM • 92313 views
Five long-awaited movie premieres in October that you can't miss: what to watchVideo
Exclusive
September 26, 02:01 PM • 151860 views
Elections in Moldova: what a revanche of pro-Russian forces could lead to
September 26, 01:31 PM • 56759 views
Ukraine is ready to join the "Drone Wall" project: technical teams for preparation can be sent right nowPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+13°
0.8m/s
55%
758mm
Popular news
Mobile internet disappeared in Melitopol, Google Play and VPN blocked - CNSSeptember 28, 09:33 PM • 8766 views
Bryansk under attack: hit on industrial plant recordedPhotoSeptember 28, 11:09 PM • 7144 views
Occupiers in Luhansk region revive "Stakhanovite movement" among students - CNS12:32 AM • 6070 views
Occupiers attacked the AZNAURI cognac production enterprise in Odesa region12:54 AM • 12221 views
US police detain boxer Terence Crawford on his birthday: what is knownPhotoVideo01:17 AM • 5624 views
Publications
How to get a driver's license in Ukraine: algorithm of actionsSeptember 27, 06:00 AM • 58730 views
Elections in Moldova: what a revanche of pro-Russian forces could lead to
Exclusive
September 26, 02:01 PM • 151878 views
American Pancake Day: top incredibly delicious pancake recipesPhotoSeptember 26, 12:18 PM • 72623 views
FIFA U-20 World Cup: Ukraine kicks off the tournament this Saturday with a match against South KoreaVideoSeptember 26, 09:01 AM • 82252 views
Autumn avitaminosis: why the body lacks vitamins and how to maintain healthPhoto
Exclusive
September 26, 06:40 AM • 82462 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
J. D. Vance
Maia Sandu
Kaya Kallas
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Moldova
Europe
Chisinau
Advertisement
UNN Lite
US police detain boxer Terence Crawford on his birthday: what is knownPhotoVideo01:17 AM • 5958 views
Video game maker EA close to $50 billion privatization deal - FTSeptember 27, 01:37 PM • 29389 views
Five long-awaited movie premieres in October that you can't miss: what to watchVideoSeptember 26, 02:33 PM • 92318 views
Hollywood opposes boycott of Israeli filmmakersSeptember 26, 09:12 AM • 49530 views
53-year-old actor Sacha Baron Cohen spotted on a date with 27-year-old OnlyFans model after divorcePhotoSeptember 26, 07:07 AM • 53913 views
Actual
The Times
The New York Times
MiG-31
The Washington Post
Google Play

Half of 136 battles on the front are in two directions: map from the General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1438 views

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported 136 combat engagements over the past day, 53 of which were in the Pokrovsk and 21 in the Novopavlivka directions. The enemy launched 1 missile and 81 air strikes, using 50 missiles and 156 guided aerial bombs.

Half of 136 battles on the front are in two directions: map from the General Staff

More than half of the 136 battles on the front line yesterday occurred in the Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka directions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its morning summary on September 29, showing a map of the combat operations, UNN writes.

In total, 136 combat engagements were recorded over the past day

- reported the General Staff.

Yesterday, the enemy launched one missile and 81 air strikes, used 50 missiles, and dropped 156 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it carried out 4682 shellings, including 124 from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 6432 kamikaze drones for attacks.

"Over the past day, aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces hit two areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, one UAV control point, and five other important enemy targets," the summary states.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, seven combat engagements took place yesterday. The enemy launched 10 air strikes, dropping 19 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 179 shellings, including eight from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders five times near Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, Ambarnyi, and Kamianka.

In the Kupiansk direction, three combat engagements took place yesterday. Our defenders stopped the enemy's assault actions near Kupiansk and Zahryzove.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked five times, trying to break into our defense near the settlements of Torske, Derylove, Shandryholove, and in the direction of the settlement of Stavky.

In the Siversk direction, the Defense Forces stopped eight offensive actions of the invaders in the areas of Fedorivka, Hryhorivka, Serebryanka, and towards Yampil and Dronivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, two combat engagements were recorded yesterday - the occupiers tried to advance towards Predtechyne and Minkivka.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 12 attacks in the areas of Shcherbynivka, Stepanivka, Pleshchiivka, Poltavka, Oleksandro-Kalynove, Ivanopillia, and Rusynyi Yar.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 53 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Chervonyi Lyman, Nykanorivka, Lysivka, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Novoekonomichne, Horikhove, Filiia, and in the direction of Myrnohrad, Rodynske, Balahan.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy carried out 21 attacks yesterday near the settlements of Ternove, Piddubne, Maliivka, Novohryhorivka, Novomykolaivka, Verbove, and in the direction of the settlement of Andriivka-Klevtsove.

In the Huliaipole direction, our defenders stopped two enemy attempts to advance near the settlement of Poltavka.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders twice in the direction of the Antonivskyi Bridge - without success.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of offensive groups of the aggressor were detected.

Russian army lost 1080 servicemen and 53 artillery systems in a day - General Staff29.09.25, 07:47 • 1766 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Vovchansk
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Myrnohrad
Kupyansk