Half of 136 battles on the front are in two directions: map from the General Staff

More than half of the 136 battles on the front line yesterday occurred in the Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka directions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its morning summary on September 29, showing a map of the combat operations, UNN writes.

In total, 136 combat engagements were recorded over the past day - reported the General Staff.

Yesterday, the enemy launched one missile and 81 air strikes, used 50 missiles, and dropped 156 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it carried out 4682 shellings, including 124 from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 6432 kamikaze drones for attacks.

"Over the past day, aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces hit two areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, one UAV control point, and five other important enemy targets," the summary states.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, seven combat engagements took place yesterday. The enemy launched 10 air strikes, dropping 19 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 179 shellings, including eight from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders five times near Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, Ambarnyi, and Kamianka.

In the Kupiansk direction, three combat engagements took place yesterday. Our defenders stopped the enemy's assault actions near Kupiansk and Zahryzove.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked five times, trying to break into our defense near the settlements of Torske, Derylove, Shandryholove, and in the direction of the settlement of Stavky.

In the Siversk direction, the Defense Forces stopped eight offensive actions of the invaders in the areas of Fedorivka, Hryhorivka, Serebryanka, and towards Yampil and Dronivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, two combat engagements were recorded yesterday - the occupiers tried to advance towards Predtechyne and Minkivka.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 12 attacks in the areas of Shcherbynivka, Stepanivka, Pleshchiivka, Poltavka, Oleksandro-Kalynove, Ivanopillia, and Rusynyi Yar.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 53 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Chervonyi Lyman, Nykanorivka, Lysivka, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Novoekonomichne, Horikhove, Filiia, and in the direction of Myrnohrad, Rodynske, Balahan.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy carried out 21 attacks yesterday near the settlements of Ternove, Piddubne, Maliivka, Novohryhorivka, Novomykolaivka, Verbove, and in the direction of the settlement of Andriivka-Klevtsove.

In the Huliaipole direction, our defenders stopped two enemy attempts to advance near the settlement of Poltavka.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders twice in the direction of the Antonivskyi Bridge - without success.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of offensive groups of the aggressor were detected.

