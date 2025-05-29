$41.590.09
Among citizens who are re-examined by the military medical commission, 99% are found fit for military service - Venislavskyi
Among citizens who are re-examined by the military medical commission, 99% are found fit for military service - Venislavskyi

New meeting in the "Ramstein" format will be held on June 4 - NATO

When gluten-free is not about fashion: what is celiac disease and how to live with it

Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

Trump Says He's Ready to Negotiate with Zelenskyy and Putin

End of "trade visa-free regime" between Ukraine and the EU: expert named possible scenarios

"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

Energy Minister Halushchenko on possible plans of the Russian Federation to restart the ZNPP: "They may lead to unpredictable consequences"

Hackers linked to the Russian Federation attacked the British Ministry of Defense – Sky News

Hackers linked to the Russian Federation attacked the British Ministry of Defense, posing as journalists. The malicious software is linked to the Russian hacking group RomCom.

Russian-linked hackers posing as journalists attacked the UK Ministry of Defence.

This is reported by UNN with reference to Sky News.

Details

Late last year, the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) warned the Ministry of Defence of a suspected phishing campaign.

The Ministry of Defence has detected a phishing campaign targeting personnel to spread malicious software. The initial campaign consisted of two journalist-themed emails that attempted to present a news organisation. The second campaign was dedicated to financial topics, directing the target audience to a commercial file-sharing service.

- the NCSC analysis says.

One expert said it took about an hour to notice the attack.

According to a second official, the malware was linked to a Russian hacking group called RomCom.

 Additionally 

Details of the thwarted hacking attack emerged after Defence Secretary John Healey said the British armed forces are stepping up their own offensive capabilities to conduct cyber attacks against potentially hostile states such as Russia as part of a long-awaited UK defence review.

The nature of warfare is changing. The keyboard is now a weapon of war, and we are responding to it

- Defence Secretary John Healey told reporters.

Part of that response, announced on Thursday, includes the creation of a new cyber command to oversee offensive and defensive cyber operations, – writes Sky news. 

The British government plans to invest more than £1 billion to improve its ability to hunt, locate and strike targets on the battlefield, relying on digital technologies.

Andrey Kulik

Andrey Kulik

News of the WorldTechnologies
John Healey
Ministry of Defence (United Kingdom)
United Kingdom
