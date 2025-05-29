Hackers linked to the Russian Federation attacked the British Ministry of Defense – Sky News

Russian-linked hackers posing as journalists attacked the UK Ministry of Defence.

This is reported by UNN with reference to Sky News.

Details

Late last year, the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) warned the Ministry of Defence of a suspected phishing campaign.

The Ministry of Defence has detected a phishing campaign targeting personnel to spread malicious software. The initial campaign consisted of two journalist-themed emails that attempted to present a news organisation. The second campaign was dedicated to financial topics, directing the target audience to a commercial file-sharing service. - the NCSC analysis says.

One expert said it took about an hour to notice the attack.

Russian hackers tried to hack pro-Ukrainian accounts on WhatsApp - Microsoft

According to a second official, the malware was linked to a Russian hacking group called RomCom.

Additionally

Details of the thwarted hacking attack emerged after Defence Secretary John Healey said the British armed forces are stepping up their own offensive capabilities to conduct cyber attacks against potentially hostile states such as Russia as part of a long-awaited UK defence review.

The nature of warfare is changing. The keyboard is now a weapon of war, and we are responding to it - Defence Secretary John Healey told reporters.

Part of that response, announced on Thursday, includes the creation of a new cyber command to oversee offensive and defensive cyber operations, – writes Sky news.

The British government plans to invest more than £1 billion to improve its ability to hunt, locate and strike targets on the battlefield, relying on digital technologies.

Russian hackers attacked Romanian government websites during the elections