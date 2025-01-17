Russian hackers tried to hack pro-Ukrainian accounts on WhatsApp - Microsoft

A group of hackers allegedly linked to Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) tried to steal WhatsApp data from employees of non-governmental organizations that provide assistance to Ukraine. This was reported by Microsoft , according to UNN .

Details

According to Microsoft, the cyberattacks were organized by a group known as Star Blizzard, which is likely to be supported by the Russian state. The researchers found that the attackers sent phishing emails posing as representatives of the US government.

These messages invited recipients to join WhatsApp groups, allegedly to receive information about initiatives to support Ukraine. The emails contained QR codes that supposedly provided additional data, but were most likely used to steal confidential information.

Microsoft has not confirmed whether the hackers have successfully hacked into any systems. However, Microsoft noted that, in cooperation with them, the US Department of Justice has already removed or blocked 180 Star Blizzard-related websites since October.

Recall

Russian MPs stated that WhatsApp is likely to be blocked due to refusal to cooperate with security forces. The messenger was included in the OPI register, which allows the FSB to demand encryption keys.