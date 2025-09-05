HACC applied a pre-trial restraint to a Ministry of Defense official who demanded a UAH 1.3 million bribe from a Kyiv developer

The High Anti-Corruption Court has chosen a pre-trial restraint for an official of the Ministry of Defense, who is suspected of receiving undue benefits from a developer. The official was assigned bail and a number of procedural obligations. This was reported by the SAP press service, writes UNN.

Details

The SAP does not name the official, but judging by the case materials, it is about Vitaliy Haiduk, the head of the Central Territorial Department of Capital Construction of the Ministry of Defense.

On September 4, 2025, at the request of NABU detectives, agreed by the SAP prosecutor, the investigating judge of the HACC applied a pre-trial restraint to the Ministry of Defense official. The court partially granted the request and applied a pre-trial restraint to the suspect in the form of UAH 2,725,200 bail. - the message says.

The person was also assigned relevant procedural obligations. According to the court's decision, the bail must be paid within 5 days from the date of the decision's announcement.

Addition

NABU and SAP reported to the acting head of one of the Central Territorial Departments of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine about suspicion of receiving undue benefits from one of the capital's developers.

According to the investigation, the official offered to ensure victory in the competition for the construction of a house for military personnel in the Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv.

To implement the plan, he involved other persons, and estimated the "services" at 1.3 million US dollars.

The money was to be transferred in three tranches through bank cells:

100 thousand US dollars - after the start of the competition;

400 thousand US dollars - for signing the construction contract;

800 thousand US dollars - after the completion of the first stage of construction.

After the announcement of the start of the competition, the developer offered to reduce the amount to 1 million US dollars and provided the first tranche.

In June 2025, the accomplices of the crime were exposed immediately after receiving part of the funds. The collected evidence gave grounds to notify the official himself of suspicion.

Qualification: Part 4 of Art. 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (receiving undue benefits on a particularly large scale).

According to Part 1 of Art. 62 of the Constitution of Ukraine, a person is considered innocent of committing a crime and cannot be subjected to criminal punishment until his guilt is proven in a legal manner and established by a court verdict.

Illegal enrichment case: court sets bail of over UAH 9 million for former SBU official Vitiuk