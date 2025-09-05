HACC applied a pre-trial restraint to a Ministry of Defense official who demanded a UAH 1.3 million bribe from a Kyiv developer

$41.350.02
48.130.07
ukenru
Exclusive
08:58 AM • 2210 views
Weapons leakage, particularly grenades, from frontline areas: National Police explain how they combat this
08:28 AM • 5228 views
Student planned knife attack at school in Zakarpattia – Klymenko
Exclusive
08:19 AM • 5908 views
May drop by one or two hryvnias: expert told how fuel prices in Ukraine may change in autumn
06:13 AM • 14964 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play against France todayPhoto
September 4, 05:30 PM • 25421 views
Ukrainian killed in Lisbon funicular accident - MFA
September 4, 02:39 PM • 44624 views
Today, 26 countries are ready to send troops to Ukraine to ensure peace - Macron
September 4, 02:02 PM • 37655 views
The heads of the company that supports repair documentation for Mi-8 helicopters in Ukraine have Russian passports – VenislavskyiVideo
September 4, 10:04 AM • 39692 views
Rada reinstates criminal liability for AWOL: what is known
September 4, 08:49 AM • 40327 views
After almost 4 years: The Rada voted to resume broadcasting its sessions
Exclusive
September 4, 08:13 AM • 30778 views
NBU withdrew hundreds of millions of banknotes: which banknotes are disappearing from circulation
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
2m/s
50%
755mm
Popular news
EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague InternationalAugust 31, 02:29 AM • 300400 views
Russian metallurgy experienced its deepest crisis since the invasion of Ukraine: production collapsed to its worst levels - CPDAugust 31, 07:40 PM • 294302 views
"Understandings reached in Alaska pave the way for peace": Putin made a number of statements regarding Ukraine at the SCO summitSeptember 1, 04:35 AM • 285918 views
Zelenskyy expressed condolences to Portugal over the tragic accident in LisbonSeptember 3, 11:48 PM • 49008 views
"We are having a very good dialogue": Trump intends to talk to Putin after conversation with ZelenskyyVideoSeptember 5, 02:33 AM • 14213 views
Publications
Competition in the pharmacy market: why Ukrainians get more than foreigners07:47 AM • 6260 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play against France todayPhoto06:13 AM • 15004 views
NABU Hostage? Why the case of SBU General Vitiuk only now became active and looks like revengeSeptember 4, 06:50 PM • 19883 views
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekendVideoSeptember 4, 09:16 AM • 49306 views
For any table: top delicious and simple Greek salad recipesPhotoSeptember 4, 07:53 AM • 35625 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Emmanuel Macron
Sam Altman
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
France
Kherson Oblast
The Pentagon
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Victoria Beckham admitted to struggling with acne: "I was very ashamed of the severe rash"September 4, 10:35 AM • 19554 views
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekendVideoSeptember 4, 09:16 AM • 49269 views
"Gossip Girl" star Penn Badgley became the father of twin boysPhotoSeptember 4, 07:43 AM • 20250 views
Blogger-millionaire and daughter of tech giant owners Becky Bloom got marriedPhotoSeptember 3, 07:15 PM • 25666 views
Radiohead return after seven-year hiatus: European tour announcedSeptember 3, 05:44 PM • 27477 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Fox News
Fake news
Financial Times
ChatGPT

HACC applied a pre-trial restraint to a Ministry of Defense official who demanded a UAH 1.3 million bribe from a Kyiv developer

Kyiv • UNN

 • 96 views

The High Anti-Corruption Court chose a pre-trial restraint for a Ministry of Defense official suspected of receiving a bribe. The official was assigned bail of UAH 2.7 million and procedural obligations.

HACC applied a pre-trial restraint to a Ministry of Defense official who demanded a UAH 1.3 million bribe from a Kyiv developer

The High Anti-Corruption Court has chosen a pre-trial restraint for an official of the Ministry of Defense, who is suspected of receiving undue benefits from a developer. The official was assigned bail and a number of procedural obligations. This was reported by the SAP press service, writes UNN.

Details

The SAP does not name the official, but judging by the case materials, it is about Vitaliy Haiduk, the head of the Central Territorial Department of Capital Construction of the Ministry of Defense.

On September 4, 2025, at the request of NABU detectives, agreed by the SAP prosecutor, the investigating judge of the HACC applied a pre-trial restraint to the Ministry of Defense official. The court partially granted the request and applied a pre-trial restraint to the suspect in the form of UAH 2,725,200 bail.

- the message says.

The person was also assigned relevant procedural obligations. According to the court's decision, the bail must be paid within 5 days from the date of the decision's announcement.

Addition

NABU and SAP reported to the acting head of one of the Central Territorial Departments of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine about suspicion of receiving undue benefits from one of the capital's developers.

According to the investigation, the official offered to ensure victory in the competition for the construction of a house for military personnel in the Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv.

To implement the plan, he involved other persons, and estimated the "services" at 1.3 million US dollars.

The money was to be transferred in three tranches through bank cells:

  • 100 thousand US dollars - after the start of the competition;
    • 400 thousand US dollars - for signing the construction contract;
      • 800 thousand US dollars - after the completion of the first stage of construction.

        After the announcement of the start of the competition, the developer offered to reduce the amount to 1 million US dollars and provided the first tranche.

        In June 2025, the accomplices of the crime were exposed immediately after receiving part of the funds. The collected evidence gave grounds to notify the official himself of suspicion.

        Qualification: Part 4 of Art. 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (receiving undue benefits on a particularly large scale).

        According to Part 1 of Art. 62 of the Constitution of Ukraine, a person is considered innocent of committing a crime and cannot be subjected to criminal punishment until his guilt is proven in a legal manner and established by a court verdict.

        Illegal enrichment case: court sets bail of over UAH 9 million for former SBU official Vitiuk04.09.25, 18:55 • 2362 views

        Olga Rozgon

        PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
        High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine
        National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
        Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
        Kyiv