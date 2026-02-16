$43.100.11
51.130.09
ukenru
06:15 AM • 3186 views
Ex-Minister Halushchenko served with notice of suspicionPhoto
February 16, 12:16 AM • 12904 views
Ukrainian delegation led by Budanov went to Geneva for negotiations with Russia and the USA
February 15, 09:07 PM • 20312 views
In Lviv region, a man shot dead his two children with a hunting rifle, then committed suicide
Exclusive
February 15, 02:11 PM • 43441 views
Influenza A in Ukraine: what is dangerous for children and adults, how to recognize and avoid complicationsPhoto
Exclusive
February 15, 11:51 AM • 41046 views
Beginning of the eclipse corridor and fateful changes: astrological forecast for February 16 - 22
February 15, 10:18 AM • 34330 views
NABU announced the detention of former Energy Minister Halushchenko at the border
February 15, 09:15 AM • 32185 views
In Munich, agreements were reached on specific packages of energy and military aid to Ukraine by February 24 - Zelenskyy
February 15, 08:20 AM • 72338 views
Frost and snow return: what weather to expect in Ukraine in the next three days
February 14, 07:48 PM • 51623 views
Zelenskyy received the Ewald von Kleist Award and mentioned Orban
February 14, 05:06 PM • 45977 views
Ukraine has few Flamingo missiles, as the Russians managed to hit one of the production lines - Zelenskyy
Kyiv restricted truck entry and urged drivers to use public transport due to bad weatherFebruary 15, 09:19 PM • 4364 views
Russian UAV operator from elite unit defects to Ukraine, reveals details of occupiers' trainingFebruary 15, 09:33 PM • 7042 views
Warner Bros Discovery is considering resuming sale talks with Paramount amid a revised offerFebruary 15, 09:47 PM • 11042 views
Massive damage to energy infrastructure recorded in Belgorod region due to massive shellingVideoFebruary 15, 10:26 PM • 11220 views
Comedian Jimmy Fallon and music mogul Tommy Mottola prepare to launch their own pasta sauce brand01:45 AM • 6308 views
Publications
Influenza A in Ukraine: what is dangerous for children and adults, how to recognize and avoid complicationsPhoto
Exclusive
February 15, 02:11 PM • 43440 views
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Exclusive
February 13, 11:25 AM • 104039 views
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
Exclusive
February 13, 10:00 AM • 162487 views
Masnytsia: history of the holiday and traditional dishesFebruary 13, 07:25 AM • 92421 views
Expert explained why benefits for the aviation industry are an investment, not budget lossesFebruary 12, 11:15 AM • 108996 views
UNN Lite
Comedian Jimmy Fallon and music mogul Tommy Mottola prepare to launch their own pasta sauce brand01:45 AM • 6568 views
Hollywood Prepares Another 'Charlie's Angels' Reboot with 'Crazy Rich Asians' ScreenwriterFebruary 14, 11:20 PM • 19376 views
Famous Ukrainian blogger Candy Superstar robbed of UAH 2 millionPhotoFebruary 14, 08:54 AM • 27727 views
Actress Anna Salivanchuk revealed her weight and secrets to an ideal figureFebruary 13, 06:43 PM • 26282 views
Orlando Bloom spotted with young model at Super Bowl 2026 - couple holding handsPhotoFebruary 13, 06:03 PM • 29113 views
HACC acquitted former deputy head of Dnipropetrovsk OVA: the case once again exposed questions about the illegal methods of NABU and SAPO

Kyiv • UNN

 • 342 views

The High Anti-Corruption Court acquitted Volodymyr Orlov, former first deputy head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration, in a bribery case. The court concluded that the accusations in the case, which lasted more than two years, were unfounded.

HACC acquitted former deputy head of Dnipropetrovsk OVA: the case once again exposed questions about the illegal methods of NABU and SAPO

The High Anti-Corruption Court acquitted Volodymyr Orlov, former first deputy head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Administration, in the case of alleged bribery incriminated by anti-corruption officials. The court concluded that the accusations were unfounded, which effectively cast doubt on the actions of NABU detectives and SAPO prosecutors in the high-profile case that lasted more than two years.

As Orlov stated in an interview, the most severe pressure, according to him, occurred during the pre-trial investigation stage. The investigation lasted from May 2024 and, according to the ex-official, despite the lack of convincing evidence, was purposefully brought to court. This was accompanied by psychological pressure and a huge bail of UAH 22 million, which was a blow not only to him but also to his family.

"Two points. First, an attempt to break me through a bail of 22 million hryvnias. This was a challenge not only to me but to my family. And second, the absolute impunity of provocateurs and the inability to appeal to law enforcement agencies. People with criminal pasts are put at the center of the case, and this is considered normal. Detectives, seeing that you can't fit a square peg in a round hole, still continue to do so," Orlov noted.

According to him, the detectives were primarily interested in his phone and contacts, not actual evidence. Orlov also publicly stated about a conversation with a NABU detective, during which, he claims, he was effectively offered "cooperation" in exchange for contacts needed by the investigation.

"I remember, after the pre-trial detention was chosen, I had a conversation with NABU detective Heiko. He clearly said: 'We don't have a task to put anyone in prison. We are interested in the contacts in your phone book. If you are ready to cooperate - you don't have much time. We need everyone except Serhiy Lysak.' This was a direct attempt to draw me into a game that is based not on justice, but on schemes. But I am a person who is not ready to trade principles or betray, even for my own salvation - especially when you don't feel guilty," Orlov said.

The case in court was supported by a group of SAPO prosecutors, which included the head of the anti-corruption prosecutor's office, Oleksandr Klymenko, personally. The investigation was conducted by NABU detectives under the leadership of its director, Semen Kryvonos.

The High Anti-Corruption Court's verdict became another example where judicial review overturned the results of a high-profile anti-corruption investigation. Against this background, discussions about the working methods of NABU and SAPO, as well as the limits of permissible pressure on suspects, intensified again.

According to media reports, the group of NABU detectives included Oleksiy Heiko, Viktoria Azaryan, Nesterenko, Andriy Denysiuk (resigned from NABU due to the drone procurement case within the "Army of Drones" project), Nazariy Kravchuk, Maryna Lobko, Volodymyr Vitkovskyi, Anton Prokopenko, Vasyl Buchynskyi, Serhiy Zhuvaka, Oleksandr Konovalchuk.

In addition to SAPO head Oleksandr Klymenko himself, the group of prosecutors included anti-corruption prosecutors Serhiy Savytskyi (known for stating in court in the "Midas" case about the alleged friendly relations between Mindych and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy), Ihor Tkach (prosecutor in the case of MP Anatoliy Hunko), as well as Olena Drobotova and Valentyna Hrebeniuk, whose relatives live in Russia.

This is not an isolated case recently: the HACC and its appellate chamber issued three acquittals in cases investigated by anti-corruption bodies in just one week.

This refers to the accusations against: former deputy of the Dnipro Regional State Administration Volodymyr Orlov, director of the Khotyn National Nature Park, and judge Tetiana Denysiuk, who was acquitted by the HACC appellate chamber.

Also, we remind that in September 2025, NABU closed the criminal proceedings against "Thermal Vision Technologies" (Archer brand), a manufacturer of thermal imaging sights for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, due to insufficient evidence of a crime. The case, initiated in 2023, concerned alleged embezzlement of funds (UAH 1.5 billion) and supply delays, which, as the company claimed, was unfounded, and searches paralyzed its work.

Yevhen Tsarenko

