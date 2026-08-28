Guterres expressed support for the victims of the crimes committed by Ratko Mladić, who died in The Hague

UN Secretary-General António Guterres expressed support for the victims of the war crimes committed by former Bosnian Serb army commander Ratko Mladić, who died in a prison hospital in The Hague. LRT reports this, writes UNN.

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The Secretary-General expresses his solidarity with the victims, survivors, and their families – Guterres's spokesman Stéphane Dujarric said.

Eighty-four-year-old Mladić died while undergoing treatment after suffering multiple strokes. He was serving a life sentence in The Hague following his conviction for genocide, war crimes, and crimes against humanity.

The Parliament of the Republika Srpska approved the report on the denial of the genocide in Srebrenica

Mladić was called the "Butcher of Bosnia" because of his role in the 1992–1995 war. The most notorious crime associated with his command was the 1995 Srebrenica massacre, in which Serb forces killed around 8,000 Bosniak Muslim men and boys.

The United Nations International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals confirmed Mladić's death and ordered a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding it.

Meanwhile, Russia criticized the tribunal that convicted Mladić, claiming that his prosecution was allegedly political in nature.

Bosnian general Mladić, convicted of genocide, dies in The Hague