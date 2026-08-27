Bosnian general Mladić, convicted of genocide, dies in The Hague

$44.570.1052.010.08
ukenru
01:27 PM • 194 views
Autumn tree pruning: when to do it and which branches to removePhoto
12:24 PM • 10904 views
In Nepal and China, the number of people missing due to floods has risen to 1,450
11:55 AM • 13822 views
Consequences of the Russian shelling of Boryspil district — photo reportPhoto
11:02 AM • 12598 views
Due to Russian shelling, several dozen trains are delayed, with some delayed by more than 10 hours, Ukrzaliznytsia reports
10:48 AM • 27505 views
Russians attacked the Kherson CHP plant again with four guided aerial bombs, destroying the equipment - Naftogaz
09:50 AM • 33520 views
More than 86,000 children have been born in Kyiv during the full-scale war PhotoVideo
09:43 AM • 25486 views
Russia plans an additional mobilization of 600,000 people in 2026–2027 - intelligence
09:14 AM • 32031 views
EU wants to revive a plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine – FT
08:54 AM • 25811 views
Russia attacked an enterprise in Zaporizhzhia, sparking a fire
08:29 AM • 30392 views
55 Ukrainians missing in Nepal after floods - Foreign Ministry
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+21°
3.6m/s
44%
752mm
Popular news
What is celebrated on August 27 in Ukraine and around the worldAugust 27, 04:00 AM • 34891 views
Wheat prices reached a three-year high as fears grow worldwide of an escalation in russia’s war against UkraineAugust 27, 04:44 AM • 37093 views
Russia's attack on Kyiv damaged gymnasium and medical facilityPhotoAugust 27, 05:17 AM • 48122 views
How to properly bake in foil so that meat, vegetables, and fish remain juicyAugust 27, 06:59 AM • 71569 views
In Kharkiv, a shopping center was hit as a result of a Russian strike - mayor09:21 AM • 33106 views
Publications
Autumn tree pruning: when to do it and which branches to removePhoto01:27 PM • 194 views
How to properly bake in foil so that meat, vegetables, and fish remain juicyAugust 27, 06:59 AM • 71774 views
New deferment rules for mobilization: lawmakers want to grant it to single parentsAugust 26, 04:14 PM • 84038 views
"A weapon that requires permission to use is a mock-up": Fire Point explains its decision to forgo a kill switchPhotoAugust 26, 01:15 PM • 81925 views
17th Odesa International Film Festival kicks off in Kyiv: what will be shown this yearPhotoAugust 26, 11:45 AM • 83532 views
Actual people
Vitali Klitschko
Oleh Syniehubov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ihor Terekhov
Donald Trump
Actual places
Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast
Kharkiv
Nepal
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rupert Grint will return to the role of Ron Weasley in "Harry Potter," but not on screenPhotoAugust 27, 12:07 AM • 64156 views
Ryan Reynolds showed rare photos of his children for Blake Lively’s birthdayPhotoAugust 26, 10:05 PM • 48195 views
It has become known what country star Dolly Parton died fromAugust 26, 04:39 AM • 71261 views
Madonna showed rare photos of her twin daughters: what they looked like as childrenPhotoAugust 26, 01:06 AM • 69138 views
"You don't fully understand": Panettiere's loved ones urged people not to speculate about the cause of her deathAugust 25, 11:05 PM • 70414 views
Actual
9K720 Iskander
S-400 missile system
Heating
Financial Times
Technology

Bosnian general Mladić, convicted of genocide, dies in The Hague

Kyiv • UNN

 • 466 views

Ratko Mladić died at the UN detention center in The Hague, where he was serving a life sentence. He was found guilty of genocide and war crimes.

Bosnian general Mladić, convicted of genocide, dies in The Hague

Bosnian Serb General Ratko Mladić, who was serving a life sentence for genocide during the bloody 1992–1995 war in Bosnia, died at a United Nations detention facility in The Hague. This was reported by Belgrade television "Informer ​TV," according to UNN.

Details

Mladić, 84, was serving a life sentence and had previously petitioned for early release, citing his deteriorating health.

According to the BBC, Mladić had been in a prison hospital for two years and was bedridden.

The former commander of the main staff of the Army of the Republika Srpska was arrested on May 26, 2011, in Serbia and extradited by the authorities to The Hague.

On November 22, 2017, the Hague court sentenced him to life imprisonment on charges of war crimes during the 1992–1995 civil war in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The court found him guilty of genocide, war crimes, and crimes against humanity.

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the World
Life imprisonment
United Nations
The Hague
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Serbia