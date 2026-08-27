Bosnian general Mladić, convicted of genocide, dies in The Hague

Bosnian Serb General Ratko Mladić, who was serving a life sentence for genocide during the bloody 1992–1995 war in Bosnia, died at a United Nations detention facility in The Hague. This was reported by Belgrade television "Informer ​TV," according to UNN.

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Mladić, 84, was serving a life sentence and had previously petitioned for early release, citing his deteriorating health.

According to the BBC, Mladić had been in a prison hospital for two years and was bedridden.

The former commander of the main staff of the Army of the Republika Srpska was arrested on May 26, 2011, in Serbia and extradited by the authorities to The Hague.

On November 22, 2017, the Hague court sentenced him to life imprisonment on charges of war crimes during the 1992–1995 civil war in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The court found him guilty of genocide, war crimes, and crimes against humanity.