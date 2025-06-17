Gusty wind and rain: according to Didenko's forecast, the air will "clear" today, and on June 18 - without significant precipitation

Although the wind was almost calm last night, nevertheless, today in some places the atmospheric front has shifted the corresponding "picture" - in certain areas it will rain during the day, and on the 18th - only slight precipitation in the evening, but it will be windy.

UNN reports with reference to the forecast from Natalka Didenko.

According to the weather forecaster, the wind in Kyiv has already accelerated to gusts of 11 meters per second.

It blows evil spirits out of our air. And the atmospheric front is also good (in the photo), it is he who shifted the wind and carries rain with thunder (if it thunders somewhere, it will be a thunderstorm). - Didenko writes.

Forecast for tomorrow:

On June 18, it will rain in Ukraine at night in the east and southeast, and in the afternoon and evening in some places in the north. However, most of Ukraine will belong to dry weather. - Didenko reports.

She noted that the wind will be "jerky".

Wind is north-westerly, gusty. During the day on Wednesday, the capital is expected to be +23, +24 degrees. On June 19 - without significant changes, on June 20, there will be more rain in Ukraine and the air temperature will decrease. - it is also stated in the post of weather forecaster Natalka Didenko.

