Gusty wind and rain: according to Didenko's forecast, the air will "clear" today, and on June 18 - without significant precipitation

Parliament Appoints Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
10:46 AM • 30530 views
Parliament Appoints Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
June 17, 06:29 AM • 83031 views
"Such attacks are pure terrorism": Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian attack with over 440 drones and 32 missiles
June 17, 05:57 AM • 86733 views
Russia struck Kyiv and outskirts with 175 drones and at least 16 missiles, there is destruction from the upper floors to the basement - KCMA
June 16, 07:28 PM • 142459 views
The EU has extended sanctions over the annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol for another year
June 16, 01:59 PM • 129710 views
Zelenskyy plans to discuss with Trump a defense package that Ukraine is ready to buy
Exclusive
June 16, 12:56 PM • 140947 views
Euro is getting more expensive faster than dollar: why hryvnia is losing ground - explanation of financial expert Olena Sosiedka
Exclusive
June 16, 11:24 AM • 120494 views
In almost five years, the Shalimov Center has performed about 250 organ transplants from deceased donors.
Exclusive
June 16, 09:55 AM • 105077 views
NABU and NACP should check the connections of People's Deputy Kuzminykh with the pharmacy business - lawyer
June 16, 08:24 AM • 177618 views
Zelenskyy nominated Ruslan Kravchenko for the position of Prosecutor General: the submission is already in the Verkhovna Rada
Exclusive
June 16, 07:14 AM • 83060 views
Summer Solstice: Astrologer gives advice on what to do to attract good luck
Russian attack on Kyiv: 55 injured already, no exact data on casualties
Trump convenes US National Security Council after G7 summit: the reason has been revealed Former US President Donald Trump has convened a meeting of the National Security Council to discuss national security issues. This was reported by his spokesperson Liz Harrington. According to her, the meeting will focus on a wide range of topics, including the situation in Ukraine, the rise of China, and threats from Iran and North Korea. "President Trump remains deeply concerned about the threats facing our nation, and he is committed to providing strong leadership to protect American interests," Harrington said. The meeting comes shortly after the G7 summit in Italy, where world leaders discussed similar issues. It is likely that Trump will use the meeting to share his views on these issues and outline his own approach to national security.
Russian Federation attack on the capital: cluster munition parts found in Nyvky
The relevant committee has supported the appointment of Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General.
The Trump administration curtailed a pressure group on Russia regarding negotiations with Ukraine - Reuters
Top 5 Summer Salads: Simple Recipes for a Delicious and Healthy Menu
"Full stuffing" for UAH 2.8 million: ARMA wants to update the fleet with a top Hyundai at the expense of taxpayers
Life hacks for bloggers: how to improve and simplify blogging
Scandals in ARMA prove that changes need to start with an audit and dismissal of management
Kuzminykh continues to lobby the interests of pharmaceutical plants: manipulations under the guise of caring for patients
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Igor Klymenko
Emmanuel Macron
Oleh Kiper
Kyiv
Ukraine
Israel
Iran
United States
In Ukraine, a Labubu made of flowers for 250,000 hryvnias was created
Lesya Nikityuk Officially Confirmed Pregnancy with a Tender Photo of Her Baby Bump
In New York, the best Pedro Pascal look-alike was chosen
Meghan Markle's podcast could not withstand competition from critics
Father's Day and World Elder Abuse Awareness Day: what else is celebrated on June 15
Fox News
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Kalibr (missile family)
Truth Social
Unmanned aerial vehicle

Gusty wind and rain: according to Didenko's forecast, the air will "clear" today, and on June 18 - without significant precipitation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1504 views

Today it will rain in some regions, and on the 18th in the evening there will be light precipitation, but it will be windy. The wind is north-westerly, gusty, the temperature during the day is +23, +24 degrees.

Gusty wind and rain: according to Didenko's forecast, the air will "clear" today, and on June 18 - without significant precipitation

Although the wind was almost calm last night, nevertheless, today in some places the atmospheric front has shifted the corresponding "picture" - in certain areas it will rain during the day, and on the 18th - only slight precipitation in the evening, but it will be windy.

UNN reports with reference to the forecast from Natalka Didenko.

Details 

According to the weather forecaster, the wind in Kyiv has already accelerated to gusts of 11 meters per second.

It blows evil spirits out of our air. And the atmospheric front is also good (in the photo), it is he who shifted the wind and carries rain with thunder (if it thunders somewhere, it will be a thunderstorm). 

- Didenko writes.

Forecast for tomorrow:

On June 18, it will rain in Ukraine at night in the east and southeast, and in the afternoon and evening in some places in the north. However, most of Ukraine will belong to dry weather.

- Didenko reports.

She noted that the wind will be "jerky".

Wind is north-westerly, gusty. During the day on Wednesday, the capital is expected to be +23, +24 degrees. On June 19 - without significant changes, on June 20, there will be more rain in Ukraine and the air temperature will decrease.

- it is also stated in the post of weather forecaster Natalka Didenko.

Let us remind you

UNN reported that on June 17 variable cloudiness is expected in Ukraine, in some regions there will be short-term rains with thunderstorms.

Electricity consumption in Ukraine increased by 5.1% due to cloudy weather. Ukrenergo calls to shift active energy consumption to daytime, using powerful equipment from 10:00 to 18:00.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Weather and environment
Ukrenergo
Ukraine
Kyiv
