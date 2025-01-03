DIU: Russia has no effective counteraction to Ukrainian naval drones

The Russians do not yet have an effective countermeasure or alternative to defeat Ukrainian maritime drones. This was stated by a representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate, Yevhen Yerin, during a telethon on Friday, UNN reports.

The enemy is also learning, the enemy is preparing, and the enemy should not be underestimated, but their means of counteraction are usually defensive. They are primarily defending themselves against the attacks that are carried out directly by naval drones. They do not yet have any effective countermeasures or alternatives to defeat our naval drones - Erin said.

Magura V5 maritime drones equipped with missiles destroyed two Russian helicopters in the Black Sea.