Gumenyuk: Russia has not yet recorded the use of DPRK shells to shell the south

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Gumenyuk: Russia has not yet recorded the use of DPRK shells to shell the south

Gumenyuk: Russia has not yet recorded the use of DPRK shells to shell the south

Kyiv  •  UNN

Natalia Gumenyuk, head of the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine, said that so far no North Korean shells have been used by Russian troops during shelling of the south.

Russia has not yet recorded the use of North Korean shells to shell the south. This was reported by the head of the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Defense Forces of the South of Ukraine Natalia Gumenyuk during a briefing, according to a correspondent of UNN.

Asked whether Russia used Korean shells during the shelling of the south, Humeniuk replied:

We have not recorded any such cases in our area of responsibility.

The director of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise, Oleksandr Ruvin, previously called for waiting for the final results of the examination of the possible use of DPRK missiles in Ukraine by Russia.

"We have also been assigned the appropriate expertise, the objects will be handed over any day now, and after studying them, we will say for sure. Of course, we have previously reviewed and analyzed all the photos and videos that are publicly available. We understand that the elements recorded there, i.e. visually specific parts, cables, their color, material and other characteristics, have never been found in any Russian missile studied so far. At the same time, there are no established facts of the use of Korean-made missiles, as well as the attacks on the capital. We will do our job here and provide additional information as soon as it becomes possible," Ruvin said.

Context 

US intelligence reported that Russia had already launched North Korean ballistic missiles at Ukraine.

The spokesman for the Kharkiv regional prosecutor's office, Dmytro Chubenko, said that it was probably DPRK-made missiles that Russia could have used to strike Kharkiv.

On November 1, 2023, it was reported that according to Yoo Sang-bum, South Korea's national intelligence service believes that the DPRK has sent more than a million artillery shells to Russia since the beginning of August. 

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War
kim-bumKim Bum
nataliia-humeniukNatalia Humeniuk
north-koreaNorth Korea
south-koreaSouth Korea
united-statesUnited States

