Gumenyuk: Russia has not yet recorded the use of DPRK shells to shell the south

Russia has not yet recorded the use of North Korean shells to shell the south. This was reported by the head of the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Defense Forces of the South of Ukraine Natalia Gumenyuk during a briefing, according to a correspondent of UNN.

Asked whether Russia used Korean shells during the shelling of the south, Humeniuk replied:

We have not recorded any such cases in our area of responsibility.

The director of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise, Oleksandr Ruvin, previously called for waiting for the final results of the examination of the possible use of DPRK missiles in Ukraine by Russia.

"We have also been assigned the appropriate expertise, the objects will be handed over any day now, and after studying them, we will say for sure. Of course, we have previously reviewed and analyzed all the photos and videos that are publicly available. We understand that the elements recorded there, i.e. visually specific parts, cables, their color, material and other characteristics, have never been found in any Russian missile studied so far. At the same time, there are no established facts of the use of Korean-made missiles, as well as the attacks on the capital. We will do our job here and provide additional information as soon as it becomes possible," Ruvin said.

Context

US intelligence reported that Russia had already launched North Korean ballistic missiles at Ukraine.

The spokesman for the Kharkiv regional prosecutor's office, Dmytro Chubenko, said that it was probably DPRK-made missiles that Russia could have used to strike Kharkiv.

On November 1, 2023, it was reported that according to Yoo Sang-bum, South Korea's national intelligence service believes that the DPRK has sent more than a million artillery shells to Russia since the beginning of August.