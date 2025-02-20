“Gulliver” saves lives: a unique ground drone has entered service with the National Guard
Kyiv • UNN
The 31st Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine has received a remotely piloted Gulliver ground platform. The drone is capable of performing mining, demining, logistics, evacuation of the wounded and destruction of targets behind enemy lines.
The 31st Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine has received a unique mobile remote-controlled ground platform "Gulliver". This was reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, UNN reports.
In particular, as noted, the drone has a wide range of capabilities:
- remote execution of the fire mission;
- mining along with a 16-miner drop;
- demining of territories;
- performing logistics operations;
- remote destruction of targets behind enemy lines;
- evacuation of the wounded.
Most importantly, the drone replaces humans in the most dangerous missions and saves the lives of our defenders
In addition, the ground drone can overcome steep slopes and off-road conditions. It is equipped with a thermal imaging camera and is controlled by an additional drone, which allows for a longer range of tasks.
