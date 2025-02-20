“Gulliver” saves lives: a unique ground drone has entered service with the National Guard

The 31st Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine has received a unique mobile remote-controlled ground platform "Gulliver". This was reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, UNN reports.

The Gulliver ground drone is a unique mobile remote-controlled ground platform already in service with 31 brigades of the National Guard of Ukraine - the statement said.

In particular, as noted, the drone has a wide range of capabilities:

- remote execution of the fire mission;

- mining along with a 16-miner drop;

- demining of territories;

- performing logistics operations;

- remote destruction of targets behind enemy lines;

- evacuation of the wounded.

Most importantly, the drone replaces humans in the most dangerous missions and saves the lives of our defenders - reports the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

In addition, the ground drone can overcome steep slopes and off-road conditions. It is equipped with a thermal imaging camera and is controlled by an additional drone, which allows for a longer range of tasks.

