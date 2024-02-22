Guerrillas scouted a military unit of the russian "riot police" in occupied Simferopol

Ukrainian guerrillas conducted a reconnaissance of the military unit of the special unit of the russian Guard "OMON" in occupied Simferopol, the underground movement "ATESH" writes, reports UNN.

Details

In the course of reconnaissance, the guerrillas recorded weaknesses in the security of military facilities and the license plates of the officers of these units.

Our agents conducted reconnaissance of the military commissariat and the territory of the military unit of the special unit of the Russian Guard "OMON" in Simferopol. Our agent had a friendly conversation with a local patrol, during which we found out how much equipment and weapons are on the premises - The guerrillas said.

ATES also provided the full coordinates of the Russian military unit 44.98513052031522, 34.08166824180446. The guerrillas emphasize that they have handed over all the information they have to the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Recall

Guerrillas conducted reconnaissance at the fortifications of Russian troops in the Black Sea region of the temporarily occupied Crimea. In addition, they conducted a series of sabotage attacks at the facility.