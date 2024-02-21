Russians deployed an entire S-400 division in the Saki district of Crimea - partisans

The ATES guerrillas have recorded the deployment of an entire division of Russian S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems in the Saky district of Crimea, UNN reports.

Our agents continue systematic reconnaissance of Russian military facilities throughout the peninsula. This time, we spotted an air defense division, namely the S-400 and a radar station - ATES said in a statement.

The guerrillas have already forwarded all the information to the Ukrainian Defense Forces and will continue to monitor the upcoming movement of the division.

"It is important to follow it after their work on the air targets of the SOF and to record the new location," ATES said.

