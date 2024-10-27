Guerrillas recorded Russian military vessels in Sevastopol's Streltsy Bay
Kyiv • UNN
In Sevastopol, ATESH agents recorded the deployment of 5 Russian military vessels in Streltsy Bay. Among them are 3 combat boats.
The reconnaissance group "ATESH" recorded the deployment of Russian warships tugboat "SB-36", rescue vessel "Shakhtyor" and 3 combat boats in the Streltsy Bay of Sevastopol, writes UNN.
ATESH agents conducted a week-long reconnaissance of warship anchorages in Sevastopol. Dozens of photographs were taken and the current forces of the Russian Black Sea Fleet based in Sevastopol and Crimea as a whole were analyzed.
In Streltsy Bay, the agents recorded 3 combat boats, a tugboat "SB-36" and a rescue vessel "Shakhtyor". All these vessels are actively used by the occupants for military purposes. However, this is only a faint shadow of the fleet that was based here before the beginning of active and successful strikes of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.
Recall
