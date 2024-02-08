Guerrillas find out where Russians keep ships firing missiles at Ukraine

Ukrainian guerrillas have found out where the Russian warships from which the occupiers are shelling Ukraine are located. This is reported by the underground movement "ATESH", UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the deployment of a small missile corvette of the 22800 Karakurt project and a small missile ship of the 21631 Buyan-M project was recorded in Novorossiysk.

According to our data, it was from these vessels that Kalibr missiles were launched to fire at Ukrainian cities on February 7, 2024. Coordinates: 44.721779220175, 37.78196459936 - summarized in ATESH

Addendum

The guerrillas say that these ships belong to the 41st Brigade of Missile Boats of the Russian Black Sea Fleet. They were redeployed from Sevastopol to Novorossiysk after successful strikes by the Ukrainian Defense Forces. However, they continue to be involved in attacks on peaceful cities.

Recall

On the morning of February 7, Ukrainian air defense forces destroyed 44 air targets, including 29 missiles and 15 attack UAVs launched by Russia to strike targets on Ukrainian territory.

