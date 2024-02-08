Guerrillas find out where Russians keep ships firing missiles at Ukraine

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 59584 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 115841 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 121174 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 163298 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 164567 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 266359 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176589 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166783 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148580 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 236763 views

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 81298 views
New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 59007 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 94853 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 55907 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 36708 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 266359 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 236763 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 222226 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 247686 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 233932 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 115827 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 99548 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100396 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 116942 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117610 views
Guerrillas find out where Russians keep ships firing missiles at Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29416 views

Ukrainian guerrillas have discovered the location of Russian warships involved in massive missile attacks on Ukraine.

Ukrainian guerrillas have found out where the Russian warships from which the occupiers are shelling Ukraine are located. This is reported by the underground movement "ATESH", UNN reports.

Details 

It is noted that the deployment of a small missile corvette of the 22800 Karakurt project and a small missile ship of the 21631 Buyan-M project was recorded in Novorossiysk. 

Fragments of an unexploded rocket found 400 meters from houses in Lviv region07.02.24, 11:23 • 51678 views

According to our data, it was from these vessels that Kalibr missiles were launched to fire at Ukrainian cities on February 7, 2024. Coordinates: 44.721779220175, 37.78196459936

- summarized in ATESH

Addendum

The guerrillas say that these ships belong to the 41st Brigade of Missile Boats of the Russian Black Sea Fleet. They were redeployed from Sevastopol to Novorossiysk after successful strikes by the Ukrainian Defense Forces. However, they continue to be involved in attacks on peaceful cities.

Image

Recall

On the morning of February 7, Ukrainian air defense forces destroyed 44 air targets, including 29 missiles and 15 attack UAVs launched by Russia to strike targets on Ukrainian territory.

Russian Federation probably used hypersonic Zircon to strike Kyiv - Defense Express07.02.24, 18:45 • 30282 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

War
ateshAtesh
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
sevastopolSevastopol
lvivLviv

