Russian Federation probably used hypersonic Zircon to strike Kyiv - Defense Express

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 91146 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 122885 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 126084 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 167797 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 167105 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 271299 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177310 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166933 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148665 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 240733 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 103443 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 86846 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 61566 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 57934 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 69906 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 271311 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 240745 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 226056 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 251490 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 237487 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 122904 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 101903 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 102226 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 118610 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 119142 views
Actual
Russian Federation probably used hypersonic Zircon to strike Kyiv - Defense Express

Russian Federation probably used hypersonic Zircon to strike Kyiv - Defense Express

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30285 views

Russia allegedly used its Zircon hypersonic missile during a missile attack on Kyiv on February 7, Defense Express reports. However, this information has not yet been officially confirmed.

During the missile attack on February 7, Russia allegedly tried to use its ZM22 Zircon "hypersonic" missile to hit targets in Kyiv. According to Defense Express, this is evidenced by photos that appeared online with posts about its downing, UNN reports.

Details

According to Defense Express, one of the fragments in particular bears the marking "3M22," which corresponds to this particular missile.

"Given that these fragments are "tied" to the place where the missile fell in the Dnipro district and it is unlikely that the power line was the target of the Zircon, it was still hit. At the same time, the Air Force Command's report lists only X-555/101 and Kalibr cruise missiles among the intercepted missiles," the statement said.

The Air Force officially reported at 07:46 that a high-speed missile was approaching Kyiv as part of a threat alert.

Defense Express spoke to its own sources for clarification. And according to the information received, the fragmentation of the missile is quite strong, which makes it difficult to identify. This is compounded by the lack of information on the ZM22 Zircon that has not been publicly displayed.

As noted by Defense Express , the status of this missile in Russia is uncertain, and it is sometimes announced as adopted, and then it turns out that there is no corresponding order.

However, as Defense Express has learned, the wreckage found today corresponds to the wreckage of another unidentified missile that the enemy used earlier this year, which was also assumed to be a Zircon. It is therefore quite possible that this is not the first time the enemy has used this missile today.

As for the ZM22 "Zircon", Defense Express reminds that in Russia it is called "hypersonic", although, most likely, it, like the X-47 "Kinzhal", is a solid-fuel missile, that is, it simply accelerates to a significant speed, allegedly up to Mach 9. The range of its launch is more often mentioned as 600 kilometers, although sometimes 1000 kilometers are declared.

It should be noted that the information that Russia attacked Kyiv with a Zircon missile has not been officially confirmed.

Add

Today, experts from Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise worked at the sites in the capital of Ukraine that were damaged by the morning missile attack by the Russian Federation. According to Oleksandr Ruvin, Director of Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise, some fragments were recovered that have markings and special characteristics.

 "We are inspecting the damage, recording all the circumstances and collecting parts and fragments of Russian missiles for their further identification and analysis. Some of the objects of research found in connection with this night attack have markings and special characteristics. This will help to quickly investigate and provide law enforcement agencies with all possible information," Ruvin said.  

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarKyiv
dniproDnipro
kh-47m2-kynzhalKh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising