Guerrillas discover Sevastopol naval complex for storage and deployment of missiles and ammunition - "ATESH"
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian guerrillas have discovered a large naval complex in Sevastopol used by Russian troops to store missiles, torpedoes, mines and ammunition.
Ukrainian guerrillas have discovered the location of a large number of weapons, military equipment, S-400 system and a radar station on Cape Fiolent in Crimea. This was reported by the underground movement "ATESH", UNN reports .
It is here that the Rashists store their missiles, torpedoes, about 40 types of mines, and various small arms ammunition,
Details
It is noted that this is the 17th Arsenal of the Black Sea Fleet - the main tactical unit of the Sevastopol Naval Base.
Coordinates: 44.520626, 33.482381
The locations of the open storage areas, bunkers and air defense points covering this facility have been identified and are already in the right hands, the guerrillas added.
Recall
In the temporarily occupied Sevastopol, guerrillas discovered an underground maintenance station where Russian occupiers repair their military equipment, including URALs and Kamazes.