Guerrillas burn a relay cabinet, disrupting military supplies from Crimea to Kherson region
Kyiv • UNN
Partisans of the Atesh movement burned down a relay cabinet on the railway near Armyansk in occupied Crimea, disrupting military supplies from Crimea to Kherson region.
Partisans of the "Atesh" movement carried out a sabotage in the area of Armyansk in the temporarily occupied Crimea, burning a relay cabinet on the railway. Thus, military supplies from Crimea to the Kherson region have become more difficult for the occupiers. The movement reported this in Telegram, UNN reports .
Guerrillas sabotaged a railroad line used by the Russian-backed militants to supply heavy equipment and ammunition from Crimea to Kherson region.
As a result of a successful operation, a relay cabinet in the area of Armyansk was destroyed. This operation significantly complicated the logistics for the occupiers
Atesh also indicated that they would do everything to paralyze the racists' railroad connection in the near future.
In Crimea, a fire broke out at Cape Chauda, from where the Russians launched "Shahed" in Ukraine26.06.24, 11:01 • 22686 views