In Crimea, a fire broke out at Cape Chauda, from where the Russians launched "Shahed" in Ukraine

In the temporarily occupied Crimea, a fire broke out at Cape Chauda, from where the Russians launched "Shahed" in Ukraine. About it referring to satellite images transmits Crimea.Realii, writes UNN.

Details

A satellite image taken on Monday morning clearly shows a fire at Cape Chauda in the annexed Crimea.

Here is a military training ground of the Russian army, from which, according to representatives of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Russian military launches barraging ammunition of the Shahed/geranium type at targets in Ukraine.

What caused the fire is unknown: missile attacks or drone attacks on this area of Crimea have not been reported in recent days.

