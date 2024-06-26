In Crimea, a fire broke out at Cape Chauda, from where the Russians launched "Shahed" in Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
A fire broke out at Cape Chauda in the occupied Crimea, where the Russians are launching "shaheds" to attack Ukraine.
In the temporarily occupied Crimea, a fire broke out at Cape Chauda, from where the Russians launched "Shahed" in Ukraine. About it referring to satellite images transmits Crimea.Realii, writes UNN.
Details
A satellite image taken on Monday morning clearly shows a fire at Cape Chauda in the annexed Crimea.
Here is a military training ground of the Russian army, from which, according to representatives of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Russian military launches barraging ammunition of the Shahed/geranium type at targets in Ukraine.
What caused the fire is unknown: missile attacks or drone attacks on this area of Crimea have not been reported in recent days.
