NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

06:27 AM • 91828 views

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

"Narodny Sputnik" helped Gur take 4,173 images of russian objects

Kyiv • UNN

 15497 views

The ICEYEE spacecraft, purchased with donations from the Sergei Pritula Foundation, was used for almost two years to capture 4,173 images of russian military installations, which made it possible to destroy thousands of enemy targets.

"Narodny Sputnik" helped Gur take 4,173 images of russian objects

The ICEYE spacecraft, purchased thanks to donations through the Sergey Pritula Foundation, has helped detect and destroy thousands of enemy objects in almost two years of use. This was reported in the Main Intelligence Directorate, writes UNN.

During the period of using the "people's satellite" and access to the constellation of satellites "ICEYE", our specialists made a total of 4173 images of enemy objects. About 38% of the obtained data set was used for direct preparation of fire damage to the enemy.

- the message says.

The Gur clarified that among the pictures taken:

  • 370-airfields;
  • 238-air defense and radio intelligence positions; 
  • 153-oil depots and fuel depots;
  • 147-warehouses of missile, aviation weapons and ammunition;
  • 17-naval bases.

Also in the lens of ICEYE are points of permanent deployment of enemy forces, its training grounds, military camps, and mobilization deployment centers. The Gur noted that this makes it possible to track the dynamics of russia's movements with personnel, to disclose its military intentions in order to disrupt them.

It is very important that intelligence from Earth's orbit allows you to obtain data both in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine and in other places of the planet where the military forces and means of terrorist Russia are located

- added to the Gur.

In addition, Narodny Sputnik allows you to monitor the objects of the aggressor's military-industrial complex and its logistics network, which also includes an illegal bridge between russia and the occupied Crimea. And the huge advantage of the ICEYE spacecraft is its ability to clearly see clusters of even carefully disguised enemy mechanized units with its equipment.

On September 20, 2022, volunteers handed over the ICEYEE spacecraft for the Main Directorate of the Ministry of defense of Ukraine, which operates in the radar range and allows you to see enemy objects, regardless of the time of day. Special forces actively use the satellite during the planning of operations, in particular, it played an important role during the preparation of the operation in the Sevastopol Bay.

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

War
