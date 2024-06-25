GUR hit a field ammunition depot in Voronezh region of Russia at night

On the night of June 25, Ukrainian reconnaissance men hit a field ammunition depot of the Russian army in the Voronezh region. UNN reports this with reference to the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine.

On June 25, 2024, a field ammunition depot of the Russian aggressor army was destroyed in Olkhovatskyi district of Voronezh region. The operation was carried out by the servicemen of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine - the GUR said in a statement.

According to intelligence, a fire broke out at night on the sites with the shells, which total 3,500 square meters. The fire at is still ongoing. According to the GUR, and , given the size of the warehouse, are likely to explode for a long time.

Ukrainian special forces hit more than 30 Russian oil refineries