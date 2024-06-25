GUR hit a field ammunition depot in Voronezh region of Russia at night
Kyiv • UNN
On the night of June 25, Ukrainian reconnaissance men struck and destroyed a large Russian ammunition depot in the Voronezh region of Russia.
On the night of June 25, Ukrainian reconnaissance men hit a field ammunition depot of the Russian army in the Voronezh region. UNN reports this with reference to the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine.
On June 25, 2024, a field ammunition depot of the Russian aggressor army was destroyed in Olkhovatskyi district of Voronezh region. The operation was carried out by the servicemen of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
According to intelligence, a fire broke out at night on the sites with the shells, which total 3,500 square meters. The fire at is still ongoing. According to the GUR, and , given the size of the warehouse, are likely to explode for a long time.
