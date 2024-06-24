ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
Ukrainian special forces hit more than 30 Russian oil refineries

Kyiv • UNN

Soldiers of the Special Operations Center "a" of the Security Service of Ukraine attacked more than 30 Russian oil refineries.

Ukrainian special forces hit more than 30 Russian oil refineries

Soldiers of the Special Operations Center " A " of the Security Service of Ukraine have visited more than 30 Russian oil refineries, terminals and bases in Russia. This was reported on the President's website, writes UNN.

"Your combat results have had a positive impact on all the strategic battles of this war – from defending Kiev to clearing the enemy in the Black Sea, from fighting in Kharkiv and Donetsk regions to special operations in the strategic depths of enemy territory," Zelensky said.

Soldiers of the CSO " A " of the SBU hit more than 30 Russian oil refineries, terminals and bases in Russia.

"For SBU drones, a distance of one and a half thousand kilometers is no longer a problem. Together with the successes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and our intelligence, these are very significant results that bring closer a fair end to this war for Ukraine, provide a real, tangible, painful responsibility of Russia for everything committed against Ukraine and our people," he says.

The president also awarded the title hero of Ukraine with the order of the Golden Star, awarded the order of Bohdan Khmelnitsky II and III degrees, the order of courage I, II, III degrees and the order of Princess Olga III degree.

Also, Vladimir Zelensky presented the shoulder straps of Major General to the head of the CSO "A" of the SBU Yevgeny Khmara and the shoulder straps of a brigadier general to the first deputy head of the center Denis Kilimnik.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

War
