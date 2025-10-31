Grey cranes nesting recorded in Chornobyl Reserve: what ecologists say

Research into the nesting sites of the common crane continues in the Chornobyl Radiation and Ecological Biosphere Reserve. Observations are being conducted in wetlands and forest areas. This was reported by the reserve on Facebook, according to UNN.

Details

While studying the nesting sites of the common crane, researchers constantly work in wetlands, as it is there that these majestic birds build nests and raise their chicks.

Sometimes unusual encounters with cranes in forests occur when adult birds lead their young. Such moments are recorded not only during field observations but also with the help of camera traps - the publication states.

They also added that "the extraordinary caution of cranes makes it difficult to conduct full-fledged counts - which is why every encounter with these birds is a real event for our researchers."

