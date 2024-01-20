ukenru
Greek government rules out possibility of referendum on same-sex marriage

Greek government rules out possibility of referendum on same-sex marriage

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31307 views

The Greek government has decided not to hold a referendum on same-sex marriage and adoption, despite opposition from the Orthodox Church. This decision confirms previous political commitments.

The Greek government has ruled out the possibility of holding a referendum on marriage and adoption of children for same-sex couples, Ekathimerini reports, UNN reports.

Details

In an interview on Skai radio on Friday, spokesman Pavlos Marinakis emphasized that while the government respects the role and views of the church, it remains committed to implementing its political program.

This draft law was one of our election commitments,

- Marinakis said.

Earlier, Archbishop Ieronymos, head of Greece's influential Orthodox Church, which opposes the government's plans to allow same-sex civil marriage, proposed the idea of a referendum to resolve the issue.

Recall

As UNN reported, Poland's Deputy Minister of Justice Arkadiusz Mircea said that the government plans to legalize same-sex partnerships in response to the ECHR's decision that the current lack of legal recognition violates human rights.

Vatican allows blessings for same-sex couples, but excludes marriage rites: details 19.12.23, 10:57 • 28106 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World

