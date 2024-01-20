Greek government rules out possibility of referendum on same-sex marriage

The Greek government has ruled out the possibility of holding a referendum on marriage and adoption of children for same-sex couples, Ekathimerini reports, UNN reports.

In an interview on Skai radio on Friday, spokesman Pavlos Marinakis emphasized that while the government respects the role and views of the church, it remains committed to implementing its political program.

This draft law was one of our election commitments, - Marinakis said.

Earlier, Archbishop Ieronymos, head of Greece's influential Orthodox Church, which opposes the government's plans to allow same-sex civil marriage, proposed the idea of a referendum to resolve the issue.

