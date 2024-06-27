Greece officially introduces a six-day working week in July
In Greece, starting from July 1, 2024, many employees will be required to work six days a week as part of a labor law reform aimed at combating "black employment" and simplifying management in companies.
In Greece, starting from July 1, 2024, many workers in industry, retail, agriculture and some services will have to work six days a week if their employer so decides. For the sixth day, they will be paid a premium of 40-115% of their daily salary. UNN writes about this with reference to Deutsche Welle.
On July 1, a labor law reform comes into effect in Greece, which includes the introduction of a six-day working week. The government explains this as an attempt to combat "black employment". It is said that many people in the country still have to overwork, but at the same time, employers evade paying taxes and labor insurance. According to the authorities, the new six-day law will simplify management in companies, reduce the probationary period for new hires to six months, and make overtime more transparent.
According to a new law adopted in Greece in the fall of 2023, employees who work on the sixth day will receive a 40% increase in their daily salary, and if the sixth day of work is a day off, it will increase by 115%.
Even before the six-day workweek law came into effect, Greeks had become the biggest workaholics in Europe. Working an average of 41 hours per week, they outperform citizens of all other EU member states in this regard, while having rather low incomes, according to Eurostat.
Some EU countries are discussing the possibility of introducing a 4-day working week. In addition, millennials in the U.S. overwhelmingly support a four-day workweek, and 74% want to reduce their workday, according to a recent survey, citing improved work-life balance and productivity as key benefits.
