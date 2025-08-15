Great Britain is ready to deploy troops in Ukraine if a ceasefire is reached

UK Defence Minister John Healey stated that British troops could be deployed in Ukraine immediately after a ceasefire is announced. The move aligns with preparations for a historic meeting between the US and Russian presidents in Anchorage, which could pave the way for a peaceful settlement.

This is reported by Financial Times, writes UNN.

Details

Healey reported that the UK government, along with France and other European states, is ready to ensure the first day of a ceasefire in Ukraine and help stabilize the situation. British troops will operate from day one, and in the event of renewed Russian attacks, they will have the right to self-defense.

Under a ceasefire, we are ready to deploy British troops on the ground in Ukraine. They are ready to work, they are ready to act from day one - said Healey in an interview with the BBC.

The main goal of the created joint French-British coalition "CoW" is to support Ukraine in restoring its armed forces and deterring further Russian aggression. In recent months, over 200 military planners from 30 countries have developed detailed plans for deployment and safe control of air and sea space.

Ultimately, the strongest deterrent against a renewed invasion or regrouping of Russian forces and renewed aggression against Ukraine is the strength of Ukraine – said Healey.

Healey's comments came ahead of the meeting between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin, the first face-to-face talks at the highest level since the start of the full-scale invasion.

European countries aim to take on the main part of peacekeeping functions, providing logistical and intelligence support to the US.

At the same time, as emphasized by the Chief of the British Armed Forces, Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, the West must remain persistent in every area regarding Russia, defending Europe "preemptively," and not just from the front line. According to him, Russian aggression should not intimidate allies, and effective defense involves active presence and support for Ukraine from the first days of a ceasefire.

