Exclusive
11:14 AM • 1962 views
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
09:59 AM • 8094 views
MP Volodymyr Kreidenko: preservation and development of the domestic aviation industry is a matter of national sovereignty and technological independence
Exclusive
09:48 AM • 15958 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
08:34 AM • 18237 views
Judges deviated from the Supreme Court's own practice when considering the case of Concord Bank - ex-judge
August 15, 04:50 AM • 56182 views
Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Russian port "Olya" in the Astrakhan region
August 15, 03:55 AM • 92668 views
Trump's negotiations with Putin in Alaska: White House released meeting schedule
August 15, 03:09 AM • 52663 views
"Alaska Supports Ukraine": A large-scale rally is taking place in Anchorage on the eve of the Trump-Putin meetingVideo
Exclusive
August 14, 02:49 PM • 183005 views
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
Exclusive
August 14, 01:54 PM • 203281 views
Dietary supplements under fire: who benefits from pushing out dietary supplements from Ukraine
Exclusive
August 14, 12:57 PM • 97062 views
"This can be qualified as undermining national security" - Oleksiy Baganets on the decision of the State Aviation Service regarding Mi-8
Great Britain is ready to deploy troops in Ukraine if a ceasefire is reached

Kyiv • UNN

 • 84 views

British Defense Minister John Healey stated his readiness to deploy British troops in Ukraine after a ceasefire. This comes ahead of a meeting between the US and Russian presidents, which could pave the way for a peaceful settlement.

Great Britain is ready to deploy troops in Ukraine if a ceasefire is reached

UK Defence Minister John Healey stated that British troops could be deployed in Ukraine immediately after a ceasefire is announced. The move aligns with preparations for a historic meeting between the US and Russian presidents in Anchorage, which could pave the way for a peaceful settlement.

This is reported by Financial Times, writes UNN.

Details

Healey reported that the UK government, along with France and other European states, is ready to ensure the first day of a ceasefire in Ukraine and help stabilize the situation. British troops will operate from day one, and in the event of renewed Russian attacks, they will have the right to self-defense.

Under a ceasefire, we are ready to deploy British troops on the ground in Ukraine. They are ready to work, they are ready to act from day one

- said Healey in an interview with the BBC.

The main goal of the created joint French-British coalition "CoW" is to support Ukraine in restoring its armed forces and deterring further Russian aggression. In recent months, over 200 military planners from 30 countries have developed detailed plans for deployment and safe control of air and sea space.

Ultimately, the strongest deterrent against a renewed invasion or regrouping of Russian forces and renewed aggression against Ukraine is the strength of Ukraine

– said Healey.

Healey's comments came ahead of the meeting between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin, the first face-to-face talks at the highest level since the start of the full-scale invasion.

European countries aim to take on the main part of peacekeeping functions, providing logistical and intelligence support to the US.

At the same time, as emphasized by the Chief of the British Armed Forces, Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, the West must remain persistent in every area regarding Russia, defending Europe "preemptively," and not just from the front line. According to him, Russian aggression should not intimidate allies, and effective defense involves active presence and support for Ukraine from the first days of a ceasefire.

It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting15.08.25, 12:48 • 15976 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
John Healey
Tony Radakin
Financial Times
Donald Trump
France
United Kingdom
United States
Ukraine