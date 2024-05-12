ukenru
"Gray zone" in Kharkiv region has increased, main task is to stabilize the front line - Syniehubov

"Gray zone" in Kharkiv region has increased, main task is to stabilize the front line - Syniehubov

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31991 views

The "gray zone" in the Kharkiv region has expanded, with more and more settlements experiencing active hostilities, making stabilization of the front line a major challenge for Ukrainian forces.

Currently, the main task is to stabilize the front line, because the "gray zone" in Kharkiv region has increased, the number of settlements where active hostilities are taking place. This was announced by the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration Oleh Syniehubov during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN.

The enemy continues its attempts to advance deep into our territory in Kharkiv. Our soldiers repelled 13 enemy attacks in the Slobozhansky direction in the north of our territory,

- Syniehubov said.

Details

According to him, the enemy is also attacking in the Kupyansk sector, where Ukrainian soldiers repelled 19 enemy attacks.

Currently, the main task is to stabilize the front line, because we have really increased the "gray zone", the number of settlements in the territories where active hostilities are taking place. In other words, our soldiers are trying to hold their positions, the enemy has not made any significant progress in these areas, but the situation is really quite difficult, but it is fully controlled by our troops

- Syniehubov said.

He noted that the situation in the Vovchansk sector is also quite difficult, but Ukrainian soldiers continue to hold their positions in the defense operation. The largest evacuation of civilians is taking place in the Vovchansk sector.

In general, he noted that active hostilities are currently underway. "We are conducting a defensive operation there and are trying to stabilize the front lines," Syniehubov said.

In addition, he reported on Telegram that the occupiers continue to shell civilians.

The number of massive artillery and air strikes increased over the past day. Vovchansk, Liptsy and all points of the northern border are under enemy fire almost around the clock. The situation is difficult. Today we received information about two casualties in Liptsy and Vovchansk - a woman of 46 and a man of 74,

- Syniehubov wrote.

He said that up to 500 people remain in Vovchansk.

"The data is being updated," he added.

AddendumAddendum

Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky reported today, May 12, that fighting continues in the Kharkiv region along the state border with Russia. The defense forces are doing everything they can to hold the line.

DeepState reportsthat on the frontline Russian Federation has occupied Strelechya, Pylyne, Krasne, Borysivka, Ogirtseve and Pletenivka.

GUR representative Yusov statedthat the intensification of hostilities in the Kharkiv region began according to a schedule that the GUR was aware of.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
telegramTelegram
oleksandr-syrskyiOleksandr Syrskyi
kupyanskKupyansk
kharkivKharkiv

