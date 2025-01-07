Grandfather and grandson fell through the ice on the river in Chernihiv region: search continues

In the Chernihiv region, a 66-year-old man and his 7-year-old grandson fell through the ice on the Sniv River, UNN reports, citing the State Emergency Service.

Details

According to the State Emergency Service, the tragedy occurred in front of witnesses who heard cries for help but were unable to save the people.

Rescuers promptly organized a search operation using special equipment and a boat.

The search for the man and child continues.

