Grandfather and grandson fell through the ice on the river in Chernihiv region: search continues

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 45981 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 146279 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 126716 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 134382 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 133714 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 170512 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110540 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 163641 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104443 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113946 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 129929 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 128623 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 32402 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 94468 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 101411 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 146279 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 170512 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 163641 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 191404 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 180641 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 128623 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 129929 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 142698 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134336 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151536 views
Grandfather and grandson fell through the ice on the river in Chernihiv region: search continues

Grandfather and grandson fell through the ice on the river in Chernihiv region: search continues

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23630 views

In the Chernihiv region, a 66-year-old man and his 7-year-old grandson fell through the ice on the Sniv River. Witnesses heard cries for help but were unable to save them, and rescuers continue to search.

In the Chernihiv region, a 66-year-old man and his 7-year-old grandson fell through the ice on the Sniv River, UNN reports, citing the State Emergency Service.

Details

According to the State Emergency Service, the tragedy occurred in front of witnesses who heard cries for help but were unable to save the people.

Rescuers promptly organized a search operation using special equipment and a boat.

The search for the man and child continues.

In the Poltava region, three fishermen fell under the ice, one of them died02.02.24, 16:17 • 22325 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
ukraineUkraine
chernihivChernihiv

