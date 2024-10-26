Grammy winner Lil Durk arrested for contract killing in Florida
Kyiv • UNN
Rapper Lil Durk is accused of organizing the murder of his cousin Quando Rondo in 2022. Five members of his Only the Family crew have been arrested along with him, while two more suspects are wanted.
Grammy Award-winning rapper Lil Durk was arrested in Florida on federal charges that he paid for the attempted murder of rapper Quando Rondo in 2022 at a Los Angeles gas station, which resulted in the death of the rapper's cousin. This UNN reported with reference to Hollywood Reporter.
Lil Durk, 32, is charged with conspiracy to commit the contract killing of 24-year-old Saviai Robinson - the cousin of Quando Rondo. He was shot and killed on August 19, 2022
Five other members of Chicago rap crewLil Durk's “Only the Family” or “OTF” have also been arrested, and at least two more could be arrested, according to court documents filed. Durk was arrested Thursday night in South Florida as he tried to flee the country, the FBI said.
FBI agent Sarah Corcoran said in an affidavit that OTF members “committed violence, including murder and assault, at the direction of Banks and to maintain their OTF status.
Za informatsiyeyu slidstva vony obstrilyaly mashynu, ale yikh holovna tsilʹ Quando Rondo vyzhyv.
According to investigators, they fired on the car, but their primary target was Quando Rondo survived.
Law enforcement also believes the motive was revenge for the death of Lil Durk's friend King Von, who was shot and killed by an associate of Quando Rondo at an Atlanta nightclub in November 2020 after Von and Rondo got into a fight.
Reference
Lil Durk, whose real name is Durk Banks, won the Grammy Award for Best Melodic Rap Performance earlier this year for his song “All My Life,” featuring J. Cole. He was also nominated for the award three times and appeared as a featured artist on Drake's track “Laugh Now Cry Later.”
Rapper Diddy faces a wave of 120 new sexual assault charges03.10.2024, 13:47 • 13555 views