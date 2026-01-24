Grammy 2026 Predictions: Kendrick Lamar and Lady Gaga Prepare for Triumph

$43.170.01
Night massive strike on Ukraine: missiles in Kyiv and 'Shahed' hits on residential buildings in Kharkiv: consequences
11:44 PM • 15383 views
Night attack on the capital: Kyiv and the region under massive drone, ballistic, and cruise missile strike
January 23, 08:34 PM • 17332 views
We expect to switch from emergency to hourly blackouts in the coming days - Shmyhal
January 23, 07:10 PM • 16667 views
One-time financial aid and 0% loan for energy equipment: Ukraine approved a support package for businesses
January 23, 06:06 PM • 16970 views
There should now be at least some answers from Russia regarding the end of the war: Zelenskyy on the trilateral meeting in the Emirates
January 23, 03:12 PM • 29282 views
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?
January 23, 02:53 PM • 25863 views
Ukraine calls on IAEA to completely isolate Russia and suspend its membership
January 23, 12:59 PM • 18263 views
Zelenskyy held consultations with the negotiating group before the start of talks in Abu Dhabi
Exclusive
January 23, 12:48 PM • 25311 views
The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine assures that the participation of internally displaced persons in national elections will not face serious obstacles
January 23, 12:42 PM • 55048 views
What to do about the Donbas issue: positions of Ukraine, Russia, and the USA
Popular news
In Kyiv, another 1,200 high-rise buildings remain without heating - KlitschkoJanuary 23, 04:36 PM • 5072 views
Teachers are illegally forced to be on duty in shelters and invincibility points - educational ombudswomanJanuary 23, 05:02 PM • 12268 views
General Hrynkevych is in the UAE for negotiations between Ukraine and RussiaJanuary 23, 05:10 PM • 3320 views
Trump criticized Canada for rejecting the Iron Dome shield and ties with ChinaPhoto10:16 PM • 2996 views
Taiwan calls on Ukraine to apologize for years of military support to China12:22 AM • 10014 views
Publications
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?January 23, 03:12 PM • 29286 views
What to do about the Donbas issue: positions of Ukraine, Russia, and the USAJanuary 23, 12:42 PM • 55048 views
Europe can, Ukraine cannot? Why the IMF demands the removal of subsidies and who will be hit first
Exclusive
January 23, 08:04 AM • 77122 views
From a "legendary" Oval Office quarrel to understanding and talks about long-range missiles: how Zelenskyy survived a year of negotiations with TrumpJanuary 22, 04:50 PM • 72758 views
How Ukraine is being helped to survive the winter of 2026: light, warmth, and international solidarityJanuary 22, 02:43 PM • 74791 views
UNN Lite
Dasha Kvitkova tenderly congratulated her fiancé and "teased" him about their age differencePhotoJanuary 23, 12:32 PM • 23541 views
"Dreamed of it": Lesia Nikitiuk becomes host of the Eurovision National Selection - who will join her?PhotoJanuary 23, 11:14 AM • 22984 views
"I have a job, friends, parents": "The Bachelor" finalist revealed if she is still in love with Taras TsymbalyukJanuary 22, 05:56 PM • 38161 views
New members of the 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame announcedPhotoJanuary 21, 11:40 PM • 53433 views
"Scream 7" is coming to the big screens soon: which star heroes of the franchise will take part in the new installmentVideoJanuary 21, 06:19 PM • 47882 views
Grammy 2026 Predictions: Kendrick Lamar and Lady Gaga Prepare for Triumph

Kyiv • UNN

 • 38 views

Associated Press experts predict Lady Gaga will win 'Album of the Year' and 'Song of the Year'. Rosé could become the first K-pop artist to win 'Record of the Year'.

Grammy 2026 Predictions: Kendrick Lamar and Lady Gaga Prepare for Triumph

Analysts at Associated Press have released their expectations for the 68th Grammy Awards ceremony, which will take place on February 1. This year, Kendrick Lamar is the main favorite with nine nominations, while Lady Gaga and Jack Antonoff are close behind with seven chances to win each. This is reported by UNN.

Details

In the race for "Album of the Year," experts predict Lady Gaga will win with her album "Mayhem," although they note that Kendrick Lamar's project "GNX" has created a true cultural phenomenon. Experts believe that Gaga's victory will be a recognition of her return to form, while Jonathan Landran Jr. emphasizes the structural perfection of Lamar's album. In the "Song of the Year" category, Lady Gaga is also the favorite with her track "Abracadabra," which stands out for its clear lyrics and melodic intent.

Historic chance for K-pop and new names

A real sensation is expected in the "Record of the Year" category, where the song "APT." by Rosé and Bruno Mars has every chance of winning. If this happens, Rosé will make history as the first K-pop artist to win such a high award.

Grammy 2026: K-pop nominated for major categories for the first time10.01.26, 04:45 • 9764 views

Among the new artists, Leon Thomas and Olivia Dean have the best chances, with Thomas being called a leader of modern R&B who is bringing the genre back to its former popularity.

Rap, country, and electronic music

In the rap categories, Kendrick Lamar remains the undisputed leader, whose album "GNX" is called a genre benchmark. In country music, which was renamed "contemporary country album" this year, experts are betting on Jelly Roll and his emotional confession "Beautifully Broken." In the electronic section, the battle will unfold between FKA twigs and Skrillex, with the latter potentially strengthening his status as one of the most titled artists in the history of the award. 

"Oscar" leaves television: the ceremony will move to YouTube in 202917.12.25, 21:42 • 7581 view

Stepan Haftko

CultureNews of the World
Musician
Associated Press
Lady Gaga