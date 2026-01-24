Grammy 2026 Predictions: Kendrick Lamar and Lady Gaga Prepare for Triumph

Analysts at Associated Press have released their expectations for the 68th Grammy Awards ceremony, which will take place on February 1. This year, Kendrick Lamar is the main favorite with nine nominations, while Lady Gaga and Jack Antonoff are close behind with seven chances to win each. This is reported by UNN.

Details

In the race for "Album of the Year," experts predict Lady Gaga will win with her album "Mayhem," although they note that Kendrick Lamar's project "GNX" has created a true cultural phenomenon. Experts believe that Gaga's victory will be a recognition of her return to form, while Jonathan Landran Jr. emphasizes the structural perfection of Lamar's album. In the "Song of the Year" category, Lady Gaga is also the favorite with her track "Abracadabra," which stands out for its clear lyrics and melodic intent.

Historic chance for K-pop and new names

A real sensation is expected in the "Record of the Year" category, where the song "APT." by Rosé and Bruno Mars has every chance of winning. If this happens, Rosé will make history as the first K-pop artist to win such a high award.

Among the new artists, Leon Thomas and Olivia Dean have the best chances, with Thomas being called a leader of modern R&B who is bringing the genre back to its former popularity.

Rap, country, and electronic music

In the rap categories, Kendrick Lamar remains the undisputed leader, whose album "GNX" is called a genre benchmark. In country music, which was renamed "contemporary country album" this year, experts are betting on Jelly Roll and his emotional confession "Beautifully Broken." In the electronic section, the battle will unfold between FKA twigs and Skrillex, with the latter potentially strengthening his status as one of the most titled artists in the history of the award.

