The Kremlin denied Russia's involvement in the malfunction of Ursula von der Leyen's plane navigation. Earlier, Russian interference was reported during her visit to Bulgaria.
The Kremlin has reacted to information about the alleged jamming of the GPS system of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's plane during her visit to Bulgaria by Russia. This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian media.
According to Dmitry Peskov, spokesman for Russian dictator Putin, the Russian Federation has no relation to the navigation malfunction of von der Leyen's plane.
Earlier, the Financial Times reported that on Sunday, the plane carrying Ursula von der Leyen from Warsaw to Plovdiv was forced to land using paper maps. According to the publication, there was a probable Russian jamming attack.
