September 1, 06:36 PM
5 most anticipated movie premieres you can't miss this autumn: what to watchVideo
September 1, 03:53 PM
Ukrainian military liberated the village of Novoekonomichne in Donetsk region
Exclusive
September 1, 02:20 PM
Data leak risk: "Ukroboronprom" opposed Bilchuk's transfer of documentation to AAL Group Ltd, a company potentially linked to Russia's defense industry
Exclusive
September 1, 11:39 AM
Without the restoration of tax benefits, Ukrainian aviation may lose the experience gained over decades and the chance for future recovery.
Exclusive
September 1, 09:15 AM
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: three main versions announced
September 1, 08:38 AM
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: suspect notified of suspicion
Exclusive
September 1, 07:50 AM
The VR Committee is preparing the bill on the DGF for the second reading: deputies are submitting amendments, but there is a risk that they will not be taken into account
Exclusive
September 1, 06:45 AM
A tense first week of autumn: what changes are expected for each zodiac signPhoto
September 1, 05:46 AM
Knowledge Day: Ukrainian schools began their fourth academic year amid a full-scale invasion
September 1, 05:39 AM
Body cameras for military TCC and BZVP for students: innovations in Ukraine from September 1Photo
Publications
Exclusives
GPS failure on von der Leyen's plane: Moscow's reaction appeared

Kyiv • UNN

 • 56 views

The Kremlin denied Russia's involvement in the malfunction of Ursula von der Leyen's plane navigation. Earlier, Russian interference was reported during her visit to Bulgaria.

GPS failure on von der Leyen's plane: Moscow's reaction appeared

The Kremlin has reacted to information about the alleged jamming of the GPS system of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's plane during her visit to Bulgaria by Russia. This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian media.

Details

According to Dmitry Peskov, spokesman for Russian dictator Putin, the Russian Federation has no relation to the navigation malfunction of von der Leyen's plane.

Your information is incorrect

- Peskov said in a comment to the British newspaper Financial Times.

Recall

Earlier, the Financial Times reported that on Sunday, the plane carrying Ursula von der Leyen from Warsaw to Plovdiv was forced to land using paper maps. According to the publication, there was a probable Russian jamming attack.

"He is a predator": Ursula von der Leyen sharply criticized Putin and called on Europe to resist29.08.25, 18:15 • 4254 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
European Commission
Financial Times
Warsaw
Bulgaria
Ursula von der Leyen