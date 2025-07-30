$41.790.01
Government updates composition of relevant commission amid fossil fuel agreement with USA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 420 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has updated the composition of the Interdepartmental Commission on Production Sharing Agreements. This decision is related to changes in the government and is important for the implementation of the Ukrainian-American agreement on the creation of the Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund.

Government updates composition of relevant commission amid fossil fuel agreement with USA

The government has updated the composition of the commission on production sharing agreements to stimulate investment, which is important for the implementation of the agreement with the United States on minerals, the Ministry of Economy reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Details

"The Cabinet of Ministers has updated the composition of the Interdepartmental Commission, which deals with the conclusion and control of production sharing agreements," the statement says.

This decision, as indicated, is related to changes in the composition of the government, which were approved by the Verkhovna Rada on July 17.

As emphasized by the Ministry of Economy, "the previous composition of the commission was approved back in 2013, so its update is a logical and necessary step." The new members of the commission, as reported, "will correspond to the current composition of the government."

This is important for the implementation of the Ukrainian-American agreement on the creation of the Fund for Investment in the Reconstruction of Ukraine, signed on April 30 this year

- said Deputy Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture Vitaliy Kindrativ.

Also, this step, as reported by the Ministry of Economy, is part of Ukraine's Plan: "we strive to make the rules of the game for investors clear and fair." "This will ensure the implementation of one of the key points of Ukraine's Plan, aimed at increasing transparency, attracting investment and increasing efficiency in the field of subsoil use," the ministry noted.

Government approved lists of critical and strategic minerals and deposits for agreements14.07.25, 13:59 • 3606 views

For reference

The commission deals with issues related to production sharing agreements between the state and investors in the development of subsoil.

Julia Shramko

EconomyPolitics
Verkhovna Rada
United States