Government approved lists of critical and strategic minerals and deposits for agreements

The Ukrainian government has approved lists of strategically and critically important minerals, as well as corresponding subsoil plots for auctions and tenders, Taras Melnychuk, the government's representative in parliament, announced on Monday in Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

The lists were approved in accordance with the Subsoil Code of Ukraine.

This refers to:

a list of strategically important minerals and components;

a list of critically important minerals and components;

a list of subsoil plots (mineral deposits) of strategic and (or) critical importance to be granted for use through an auction (electronic bidding) for the sale of a special permit for subsoil use;

a list of subsoil plots (mineral deposits) of strategic and (or) critical importance to be granted for use through a tender for concluding a production sharing agreement.

Government Resolution No. 132 of February 14, 2023, has been declared null and void.

Recall

On April 30, 2025, the United States of America and Ukraine signed an agreement on the establishment of a Ukrainian-American investment fund for reconstruction with a 50/50 participation split.

The agreement on the establishment of the reconstruction investment fund, signed by Ukraine and the USA, or, as it is called, the agreement on minerals, refers to 57 strategically important minerals on the territory of Ukraine. Among them are lithium, uranium, graphite, titanium, cobalt, manganese, nickel, rare earth elements, as well as oil and natural gas.

As part of the implementation of the agreement, Ukraine agreed to the process of admitting private companies to the development of the Dobra lithium deposit.