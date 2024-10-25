Government creates strategic reserve for rapid construction of fortifications
Kyiv • UNN
The Cabinet of Ministers has decided to create a reserve of materials for the construction of fortifications. This will allow the construction of fortifications to be deployed promptly in places designated by the military.
The Cabinet of Ministers has decided to create a reserve of materials for the construction of fortifications and engineering structures. This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal at a government meeting, UNN reports.
"By the government's decision, we are creating the necessary reserve for the construction of fortifications and engineering structures," Shmyhal said.
According to him, this will be a stockpile of necessary materials that will allow for the rapid deployment of fortifications wherever it is needed and where the military determines.
Recall
