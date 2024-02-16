Government approves priority action plan for 2024: defense capability comes first

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 58909 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 115728 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 121097 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 163228 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 164538 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 266300 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176579 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166781 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148579 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 236708 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government approves priority action plan for 2024: defense capability comes first

Government approves priority action plan for 2024: defense capability comes first

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18623 views

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the government's priority action plan for the period up to 2024 with a focus on defense capability, European integration, and the reconstruction of the destroyed territories.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved the government's priority action plan for 2024, including, in particular, defense capability, European integration and the reconstruction of the destroyed. This was announced by the government's representative in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk, UNN reports.

The government's priority action plan for 2024 was approved, the implementation of which will ensure the consistency of the Government's priorities for the restoration and development of Ukraine

- Melnychuk wrote.

During a government meeting, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal, announcing that the government would approve the Cabinet Action Plan for 2024 today, noted that this is one of the key documents for the work of the Cabinet of Ministers and central executive authorities.

Shmyhal also listed his priorities:

  • The first priority remains unchanged - defense capability and security for our citizens. This is the Ukrainian Shield program.
  • The second is Ukraine's European integration.
  • The third priority is to rebuild what has been destroyed. The fourth is a new veteran policy.
  • The fifth is education for a successful country.
  • The sixth priority is the reform of the social sphere. Social transition.
  • The seventh is a sustainable economy.
  • The eighth is building an effective digital state.
  • The ninth is energy independence.
  • The tenth is modern affordable medicine.

He noted that other priorities include: Rule of law and sanctions policy, regional development and decentralization, science and innovation, consolidation of Ukrainian society, and environmental protection.

Rebuilding Ukraine's energy sector: the government is planning a large program involving the widest range of international investors

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Politics
artem-lysohorArtem Lisogor
ukraineUkraine
denys-shmyhalDenis Shmyhal

