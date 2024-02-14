Rebuilding Ukraine's energy sector: the government is planning a large program involving the widest range of international investors

Ukraine's Minister of Energy Herman Galushchenko emphasized during the "Government-Industry Dialogue" in Paris that the most modern energy technologies should be implemented in projects to rebuild Ukraine's damaged or destroyed energy infrastructure. A large program of modernization of the Ukrainian energy sector provides for the possibility of attracting the widest circles of business, UNN reports .

As part of the events organized to mark the 50th anniversary of the International Energy Agency in Paris, Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said that the government is planning a large reconstruction program. In particular, the official emphasized that Ukraine is interested in attracting the widest possible range of international investors to rebuild the energy sector.

We are already working on projects to rebuild the energy sector. This will not be just a restoration of facilities using old technologies, our goal is to modernize and rebuild them with the introduction of the most advanced energy technologies - the minister said.

The Minister of Energy also mentioned that last year the Energy Strategy of Ukraine was adopted, which defines key areas of energy development: decentralization of generation, development of renewable and nuclear energy capacities.

Ukraine's Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko met with EU Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson to discuss further integration of Ukraine's energy markets into the EU and increase of electricity exports from Ukraineas well as the EU's allocation of €10 million to support thermal generation in Ukraine.

