Rebuilding Ukraine's energy sector: the government is planning a large program involving the widest range of international investors

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Rebuilding Ukraine's energy sector: the government is planning a large program involving the widest range of international investors

Rebuilding Ukraine's energy sector: the government is planning a large program involving the widest range of international investors

Kyiv  •  UNN

The government is planning a large-scale program to restore Ukraine's damaged energy infrastructure using modern technologies and attracting international investors.

Ukraine's Minister of Energy Herman Galushchenko emphasized during the "Government-Industry Dialogue" in Paris that the most modern energy technologies should be implemented in projects to rebuild Ukraine's damaged or destroyed energy infrastructure. A large program of modernization of the Ukrainian energy sector provides for the possibility of attracting the widest circles of business, UNN reports .

Details

As part of the events organized to mark the 50th anniversary of the International Energy Agency in Paris, Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said that the government is planning a large reconstruction program. In particular, the official emphasized that Ukraine is interested in attracting the widest possible range of international investors to rebuild the energy sector.  

We are already working on projects to rebuild the energy sector. This will not be just a restoration of facilities using old technologies, our goal is to modernize and rebuild them with the introduction of the most advanced energy technologies

- the minister said.

The Minister of Energy also mentioned that last year the Energy Strategy of Ukraine was adopted, which defines key areas of energy development: decentralization of generation, development of renewable and nuclear energy capacities.

Recall

Ukraine's Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko met with EU Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson to discuss further integration of Ukraine's energy markets into the EU and increase of electricity exports from Ukraineas well as the EU's allocation of €10 million to support thermal generation in Ukraine.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

EconomyPolitics

Contact us about advertising