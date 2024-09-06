Gorkin-Strelkov leaves Russian colony and goes to war - rosmedia

Russian terrorist Igor Girkin-Strelko has managed to commute his sentence to imprisonment to service in the "special operation" zone, Russian media reports, UNN.

According to Shot, Girkin's lawyers managed to obtain the appropriate permission from all relevant departments. As a result, Girkin's imprisonment was replaced by service in the "special operation zone.

In fact, this issue has already been resolved, only a number of formalities remain, writes Shot.

As a reminder



Girkin-Strelkov was detained in July 2023 - he was charged under part 2 of article 280 of the criminal code ("Public calls for extremism using the Internet"). The case was initiated based on the publications of the former leader of the "dpr" militants in the telegram channel: in the first post, Gorkin suggested the possible surrender of Crimea and commented on non-payment of military personnel with the phrase "Citizens, it's not enough to shoot for this".

In July of this year, Strelkov-Girkin was sentenced by a Moscow City Court to 4 years in prison for calling for extremist activities on the Internet. The court also banned Girkin from administering websites for three years.